Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan expands to 6 more countries: All you need to know

Microsoft announced that it has expanded the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan to six more countries, which allows up to five friends and family members to share Game Pass Ultimate benefits. Now, Xbox players in Chile, Hungary, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa and Sweden will be able to join the plan, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

"This plan makes it even easier to play the best Game Pass games with friends and family across console, PC and cloud." Moreover, members can play at the same time on multiple devices and even play the same game at the same time. With the plan, each member can enjoy the library of hundreds of games on console, PC or cloud.

Users can add up to four people to their membership. “The people you share your membership with must reside in the same country as you,” it added. The tech giant had rolled out the initial pilot of the plan in Ireland and Columbia in September last year.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced that it will remove a bunch of beloved games from the Xbox 360 Marketplace on February 7. The announcement was made through an updated section of the support page of the Xbox website. The removed games will not be available for purchase after February 7.

“A number of game titles and associated add-ons will be removed from the Xbox 360 Marketplace in a select set of regions per title. These removals will start on February 7, 2023,” the company said on an Xbox support page.

However, not everything is bad. If you have bought a game that is being removed before February 7, you will be able to download it after February 7. “Once purchased, you can always redownload these games or any other previously purchased games from your Xbox 360 Download History,” said the support page. Moreover, a game that is being pulled from the Xbox 360 store will continue to be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Series S stores.

With inputs from IANS