WION World Pulse Summit highlights how AI skills are reshaping jobs

Zee Media Groups English news channel WION hosted a major global discussion on technology and policy at its WION World Pulse Summit. The event brought together several leaders from different sectors, wherein they discussed and talked about important global issues. The event focused on topics like, economy, climate change, artificial intelligence, and some more. The event is hosted with an aim to create useful conversations that can shape future decisions. Also Read: WION World Pulse Summit: AI emerges as a new geopolitical power tool, says Takshashila Institution co-founder

WION World Pulse Summit Brings Together Global Leaders

The WION World Pulse event hosted several important leaders from different sectors. The event includes keynote speeches, panel talks, and expert conversations. Leaders from India and other countries attended the event shad shared their views on global challenges. One of the hot topics was the artificial intelligence. Some of the popular names in include:

Namal Rajapaksa, Member of Parliament of Sri Lanka

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari (Indian Minister for Road Transport and Highways)

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Indian Minister for Tourism)

Prahlad Joshi (Indian Minister for New and Renewable Energy)

Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of National Stock Exchange

Kapil Sharma, Minister of Tourism, Delhi Government

Elnaaz Norouzi, Iranaian-German actress

Elnaaz Norouzi, Iranaian-German actress

The discussions with these leaders covered areas like geopolitics, trade, and technology.

Artificial Intelligence and Innovation are the Key Focus

Artificial Intelligence is one of the main topics at the summit, wherein experts shared their views and perspectives on how AI is playing a key role in everyday life. The discussion covered how AI is being used in many sectors such as finance, mobility, healthcare, education, research, and more. The discussions highlight how AI is changing the way people work and live.

India Ranks Third in Artificial Intelligence Race

At the event, Abhishek Singh, CEO of the IndiaAI Mission shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence and how India currently ranks third in AI trace. Nevertheless, the country is behind the United States and China, but still a lot has been going on in the field of AI in India. He mentioned that the country has strong potential due to its large data resources and diverse languages, allowing it to have an advantage in developing AI systems for different needs.

He said, “We should be leading in AI, but currently we are number three. We are behind the US and China, and we are working at all the layers of AI to improve further.”

Singh further added that ‘India is one of the few lower-income nations to rank high globally. This shows the country’s growing strength in technology and innovation.’

Abhishek Singh also mentioned about how India’s AI Mission is highlighting a major shift in the job market. He clarifies that AI will not take the jobs away, however, ‘People with AI skills will take away the jobs of people without AI skills.’

His statement suggests how quickly the demand for AI knowledge is growing and changing in the country. Companies are largely now focusing on automation and smart systems, increasing the need for skilled workers. As a result, people who will learn AI and related technologies will have better job opportunities. People who will not upgrade their skills may find it difficult to keep up with the changing industry.

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At the same event, Nitin Pai, Co-Founder and Director of the Takshashila Institution, talked about the role of technology in global politics. He said, ‘Today, you’re in an era where it is geopolitics by technology, for technology, and of technology.’