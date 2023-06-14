comscore
News

Windows 11's Android integration includes new file sharing feature

News

The new update (2305.40000.4.0) will provide users with the "long-requested" file sharing feature, settings updates and graphics fixes, the tech giant said in a blogpost.

Highlights

  • Microsoft has released a new update for Windows Subsystem for Android.
  • The update brings the new file sharing feature.
  • The update also offers new settings updates and other features.
windows 11

Microsoft has released an update for ‘Windows Subsystem for Android’ (WSA) — which allows users to run Android apps on Windows 11 — to all Insider channels, which includes a new file sharing feature, settings updates, and more. Also Read - 2023 Asus ROG Flow Z13 review: Is this really a "tablet"?

The new update (2305.40000.4.0) will provide users with the “long-requested” file sharing feature, settings updates and graphics fixes, the tech giant said in a blogpost. Also Read - Microsoft is killing Cortana app for Windows: How will this change your experience

“We are pleased to announce that Windows Subsystem for Android can now share your Windows user folders, like Documents and Pictures, with the Subsystem, so scenarios like uploading a photo to a social media app or editing a video in a creative app work seamlessly.” Also Read - Acer launches its Aspire Vero laptop in India: Check price, specification and availability here

This feature is enabled by default for preview users and can be toggled on and off in Windows Subsystem for Android Settings.

Also, with the new update, users will be able to transfer files using drag and drop and copy and paste.

The company further mentioned that only files in the Windows user profile folder are available to the Subsystem.

“Windows system folders, Program Files, other users’ folders, external drives, etc, are not supported,” it added.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Microsoft had started testing a new dark mode for its Paint application in Windows 11.

IANS

  • Published Date: June 14, 2023 4:45 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Windows 11's Android integration offers new file sharing feature

Spotify fined over $5.4 million for breaking GDPR rules

Apple is working with EU to make sideloading apps safe, says Craig Federighi

Madhav Sheth quits Realme India officially, pens a lengthy note for fans

Oppo will offer Android 14 update to these devices

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Realme founder Sky Li talks about Realme 11 Pro series, foldables, more

Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: All eligible devices

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Features

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania
WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy