Will GTA 6 ever release on Disc? Here's what Rockstar Co-Founder Dan Houser said

Just a month ago, Rockstar Games has already confirmed that GTA 6’s retail box will include a digital download code instead of a game disc. With that, many GTA fans have been disheartened. However, recent comments from Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser has recently given a statement which sparked hope amongst the fans again. Also Read: God of War Laufey release date confirmed: Here’s when Faye’s standalone adventure arrives on PS5

It must be noted that Houser is no longer part of Rockstar, but still his views on physical game releases have given some fans hope that a disc version could still arrive in the future. In an interview with IGN at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Dan Houser was asked about the ongoing debate between physical and digital game releases. Also Read: Spider-Man gets a Galaxy upgrade: Samsung teases new foldables in cinematic Sony Pictures collaboration

He simply responded, “I love physical media. If people want that, I think companies should provide it.” After that, the game community quickly catches Houser’s comments. After his 2020 exit from Rockstar Games, the Grand Theft Auto series co-founder Dan Houser has become a hot topic due to his comments on the game’s future. As a key player in the franchise’s expansion into an open-world playground, Houser’s words hold importance. Also Read: Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is finally here: Price, PC requirements and what's new

IMPORTANT QUESTION: Will GTA 6 get a disc version?

For now, the answer remains the same. Rockstar Games has not announced any plans to release GTA 6 with a Blu-ray disc. The company has already confirmed that the retail version will contain a download code instead of the game itself. That means players buying the boxed edition will still need to download the full game digitally.

Houser’s comments reflect his personal preference and should not be seen as a hint that Rockstar is changing its plans.

Should you be hopeful?

Even though there’s no official confirmation, many fans believe Rockstar could introduce a disc-based edition later. Some point out that Rockstar has released multiple editions of its games in the past. Others argue that a title as big as GTA 6 deserves a proper physical release, especially for collectors who like owning games on disc.

At the moment, though, these remain fan expectations. Rockstar has not shared any information about a future disc edition.

Physical vs digital debate continues

The conversation around GTA 6 also highlights a bigger trend in the gaming industry. Digital games offer instant downloads and easier access without changing discs. On the other hand, physical editions remain popular among collectors who value game ownership, resale options and preservation.

Former Rockstar writer Lazlow Jones also acknowledged both sides of the debate, saying he enjoys the experience of inserting a game disc into a console but also appreciates the convenience of downloading games while travelling.

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For now, GTA 6 is still expected to launch with a download code inside the retail box. Whether Rockstar changes that decision in the future remains to be seen.