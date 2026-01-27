Why Apple’s new Airtag could be the most useful gadget you buy this year: Here’s what changed

Apple has silently refreshed one of its most practical accessories, dubbed AirTag with power-packed features and this small upgrade could save your luggage every time you travel. While the design and its outer build still look the same on the outside, the tech giant has made the lost item experience even faster, louder, and more reliable. The new AirTag is built to work seamlessly with the Find My ecosystem, and the company says it will remove the stress of misplacing valuables like keys, bags, and luggage during traveling.

Apple Launches New AirTag

One of the striking and biggest upgrade that Apple brought in its new AirTag is the Ultra Wideband chip. This new chipset from Apple allow users to have Precision Finding to work from a much greater distance than before. This helps user to locate their items from up to 50% farther away. If the new AirTag is supported on your iPhone and Apple Watch, then it will deliver visual directions and Haptic feedback. In addition, you will also have audio cues that will guide you to follow step-by-step guide to the missing item.

Louder Speaker

The brand has also redesigned the internal speaker, allowing it to be louder than before. You can hear the sound from almost twice the distance as compared to the previous model. The feature is especially useful indoors where items are hard to find as they can be under furniture or inside bags. Apple has also updated chime as it is sharper and distinct.

Find My Network

Another essential factor that enhances the new AirTag is the Find My network. As soon as the item moves out of Bluetooth range, the nearby Apple devices will start relaying its location back to the owner. Additionally, the new product also supports Share Item Location, a feature that allows you to temporarily share the location of a misplaced item with trusted third parties.

Privacy and Security

Apple says it has kept the privacy as the key ingredient in the AirTag experience. The product has end-to-end encryption and never stores the data on the AirTag itself. It has built-in protections to prevent unwanted tracking, including alerts and Bluetooth identifiers.

India Price, Availability

In India, the price of the new AirTag is same as before. It is priced at Rs 3,790 for a single unit and Rs 132,900 for a four-pack. You can purchase it via company’s online store and app. In addition, the tech giant also offers a free personalized engraving on the product.