WhatsApp working on new 'audio chats' feature on Android

A new waveforms icon will be added to the chat header, allowing users to initiate audio chats, plus users will see a red button for ending ongoing calls.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called “audio chats”, which will be available within conversations in a future update of the application on Android. Also Read - WhatsApp Unveils New Features For Groups, Gives Admins More Control - Watch Video

According to WABetaInfo, a new waveforms icon will be added to the chat header, allowing users to initiate audio chats, plus users will see a red button for ending ongoing calls. Also Read - WhatsApp may soon let polls to accept only one choice on Android

As the waveform icon signifies the potential for real-time audio visualisation, the report states that it is likely that the space above the chat header could be reserved for displaying audio waveforms. Also Read - WhatsApp's new update gives admins more control over who can join group

It will provide a minimalistic interface that allows users to view audio waveforms while navigating between their conversations.

Moreover, the report mentioned that there is not much information available about how this feature will work as it is still under development.

Meanwhile, Meta has introduced a new WhatsApp application for Windows that loads faster and features an interface similar to the mobile version of the app.

Users can now host group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people.

The tech giant has also made improvements, including faster device linking and better syncing across devices, as well as new features like link previews and stickers.

–IANS

  Published Date: March 27, 2023 8:24 AM IST
