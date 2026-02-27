WhatsApp Web down? Many users in India flag login issues and sync problems

Several users reported problems accessing WhatsApp Web on Friday morning, with most complaints linked to login failures and chat syncing issues. While the mobile app appeared to work for many, users trying to connect through a browser said they were unable to link devices or load conversations. Also Read: Running a WhatsApp Group? Try These Admin Tricks

Downdetector shows spike in reports

Outage-tracking website Downdetector recorded a rise in complaints during the morning hours. Initial reports began appearing around 8:30-9:00 am in India, with the number of user reports increasing shortly after. As per Downdetector, the number of reports crossed the 90-mark at its peak. Also Read: Instagram may soon notify parents if teens search for suicide and self-harm content

According to the data shared on Downdetector, a majority of complaints were related specifically to WhatsApp Web. A smaller number of users reported problems with the mobile app, while a few mentioned issues with sending or receiving messages on the platform.

Users turn to X

As the login issues continued, many users went to X to check if others were facing the same problem. Some said they had been trying to log in for nearly an hour without success. Others mentioned difficulty linking WhatsApp Web to their iPhones or other devices.

A few users also pointed out that they use WhatsApp Web regularly for work and were unable to access chats during office hours. Complaints did not stop immediately after the first reports, suggesting the issue lasted for some time before stabilising.

No statement from WhatsApp

At the time of writing, neither WhatsApp nor its parent company Meta Platforms had commented on the issue. There’s no clarity if these problems were region-specific or affected users around the world.

That said, it does not seem a large-scale outage as the number of reports was not very high. However, the spike suggests some users in India did face temporary issues accessing WhatsApp Web.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Those still experiencing problems with WhatsApp Web, try refreshing the page, clearing the browser cache, or logging out and signing back in. If the issue is on WhatsApp’s end, it should get resolved once the service returns to normal.