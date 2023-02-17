WhatsApp rolling out media shortcut on Windows beta: Check details here

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new photo and video shortcut within chats and groups, on Windows beta. The new option will allow users to share photos and videos directly from the application, reports WABetaInfo. Earlier, users were only able to share media by using drag and drop and the other sharing option called ‘File’, however, this option only allowed users to share photos and videos as documents. Also Read - WhatsApp to soon bring Communities feature to its Business application

The new photo and video shortcut has been released to beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2306.2.0 update, which is available on the Microsoft Store. The new feature is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said. Also Read - How to exit WhatsApp group without reading messages on iPhone

Meanwhile, in December last year, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature that gives users the ability to disable notifications for calls on Windows beta. This feature is useful because notifications for calls might show up even when do not disturb mode is enabled due to an unexpected issue, so users can manually fix that bug by disabling those notifications. Also Read - How to create WhatsApp avatar, set it as your display picture, and remove it

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to send images in their original quality, on Desktop beta. With the new feature, users will no longer have to worry about their images losing quality or resolution while sending them.

When the feature will be available to the beta testers, they will still be able to send images using the standard compression method, which will be useful for those who want to save storage space. The ability to send photos in their original quality is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the desktop application, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on this feature for Android beta.

With inputs from IANS