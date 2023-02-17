comscore WhatsApp rolling out media shortcut on Windows beta: Check details here
News

WhatsApp rolling out media shortcut on Windows beta: Check details here

News

The new photo and video shortcut has been released to beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2306.2.0 update, which is available on the Microsoft Store.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new photo and video shortcut.
  • The new photo and video shortcut has been released to beta testers.
  • The new feature is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days.
whatsapp

WhatsApp rolling out media shortcut on Windows beta: Check details here

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new photo and video shortcut within chats and groups, on Windows beta. The new option will allow users to share photos and videos directly from the application, reports WABetaInfo. Earlier, users were only able to share media by using drag and drop and the other sharing option called ‘File’, however, this option only allowed users to share photos and videos as documents. Also Read - WhatsApp to soon bring Communities feature to its Business application

The new photo and video shortcut has been released to beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2306.2.0 update, which is available on the Microsoft Store. The new feature is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said. Also Read - How to exit WhatsApp group without reading messages on iPhone

Meanwhile, in December last year, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature that gives users the ability to disable notifications for calls on Windows beta. This feature is useful because notifications for calls might show up even when do not disturb mode is enabled due to an unexpected issue, so users can manually fix that bug by disabling those notifications. Also Read - How to create WhatsApp avatar, set it as your display picture, and remove it

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to send images in their original quality, on Desktop beta. With the new feature, users will no longer have to worry about their images losing quality or resolution while sending them.

When the feature will be available to the beta testers, they will still be able to send images using the standard compression method, which will be useful for those who want to save storage space. The ability to send photos in their original quality is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the desktop application, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on this feature for Android beta.

 

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: February 17, 2023 6:31 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

WhatsApp rolling out media shortcut on Windows beta: Check details here

Windows 11 may soon let you end tasks without Task Manager

Apple release iOS 16.4 with new emojis, but it is not for everyone

Apple iPhone 15 Pro may come with USB-C Port, curved design, thinner bezels and more

Amazon announces Mega Electronics Days sale: Check top offers here

Amazon's Self-Driving Car Shuttles People On Public Roads For First Time - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out Kept Messages Feature, Here s What It Does - Watch Video

How To Recover Deleted Instagram Messages? Here Is A Simple Trick That You Can Use - Watch Video

OnePlus 11 5G vs OnePlus 11R 5G: What s different?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: The ultimate Android smartphone

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Search Engine Opera Jumps In The AI Race By Adding ChatGPT To Its Search - Watch Video

Tech Updates/Launch

Search Engine Opera Jumps In The AI Race By Adding ChatGPT To Its Search - Watch Video
Oppo Launches Its First Stylish Flip Flagship Phone! Know Here The Price And Feature - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Oppo Launches Its First Stylish Flip Flagship Phone! Know Here The Price And Feature - Watch Video
Amazon's Self-Driving Car Shuttles People On Public Roads For First Time - Watch Video

Features

Amazon's Self-Driving Car Shuttles People On Public Roads For First Time - Watch Video
WhatsApp Is Rolling Out ‘Kept Messages’ Feature, Here’s What It Does - Watch Video

Features

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out ‘Kept Messages’ Feature, Here’s What It Does - Watch Video