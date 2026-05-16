WhatsApp iOS beta gets new disappearing messages mode: What it means, how it works

WhatsApp is testing another privacy feature for iPhone users. After introducing view-once photos and videos earlier, the platform is now working on a new disappearing messages option that deletes chats after they are read. Also Read: Meta introduces ‘Incognito Chat’ on WhatsApp to keep AI conversations private: How it works

The feature has reportedly started rolling out to select beta testers on iOS through Apple’s TestFlight program. According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the update adds a new “After reading” option inside WhatsApp’s disappearing messages settings. Also Read: WhatsApp gets Chrome-like Incognito Mode for Meta AI chats

What the new feature actually does

Right now, WhatsApp already lets users turn on disappearing messages with timers like 24 hours, 7 days, and 90 days. Once enabled, messages are deleted automatically after the selected period. Also Read: WhatsApp Plus Subscription with premium features rolls out: Will you get it?

The new feature changes how that timer works. Instead of starting the countdown immediately after the message is sent, the timer will begin only after the recipient opens and reads the message. This gives users more control over when chats disappear.

For example, if someone sends a message with a 5-minute “After reading” timer, the message will stay in the chat until the other person opens it. Once it is read, the countdown starts and WhatsApp removes the message automatically after five minutes.

Timer options available

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is testing multiple timer options for this feature. Users may be able to choose between 5 minutes, 1 hour, and 12 hours after the message is read.

There is also another thing to remember. If the recipient never opens the message, WhatsApp will still delete it automatically after 24 hours. This means unread messages will not stay forever even if they are ignored.

Existing chats will not change automatically

Just like regular disappearing messages, this feature is optional. Users will have to enable it manually. WhatsApp is reportedly allowing the setting on a per-chat basis, meaning you can choose where you want to use it instead of applying it everywhere.

Existing chats and disappearing message settings will remain unchanged unless users turn on the new option themselves.

Why WhatsApp is focusing more on privacy

Over the past few years, WhatsApp has been adding more privacy-related features across the app. View-once photos, chat lock, screenshot restrictions for certain media, and disappearing messages have all been part of that change.

This new feature appears to continue in the same direction by giving uses more control over how long conversations stay visible.

At the same time, it could also be useful for temporary conversations where users do not want messages sitting in chats for days even after they have been read.

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Who can access it right now

The feature is currently limited to some beta users on iOS. As per reports, it is available in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.19.10.72. There is no official word yet on when the feature will roll out to everyone globally, but wider testing is expected over the coming weeks.