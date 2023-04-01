comscore WhatsApp improves readability of messages in community announcement groups
News

WhatsApp improves readability of messages in community announcement groups

News

WhatsApp is rolling out a new full-width messaging interface for community announcement groups to some best testers on iOS beta.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp is rolling out a new full-width messaging interface for community.
  • Message bubbles will cover the full width of the screen.
  • The profile icon will be shown within the bubble, reports WABetainfo.
whatsapp

WhatsApp improves readability of messages in community announcement groups

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new full-width messaging interface for community announcement groups to some best testers on iOS beta, which will improve the readability of conversations. Also Read - India Post Payments Bank can now use WhatsApp for banking, thanks to Airtel

Now, when beta testers open a community announcement group, message bubbles will cover the full width of the screen and the profile icon will be shown within the bubble, reports WABetainfo. Also Read - WhatsApp testing new text editor for Android users

With the new interface, users will be able to read messages easily because the text will be displayed on a wider line. Also Read - WhatsApp Will Soon Allow iPhone Users To Edit Sent Messages - Watch Video

Also, as the community announcement groups are the only conversations to receive this new interface, they will easily stand out from other chats.

The full-width messaging experience within community announcement groups is currently available to some beta testers after installing the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working to bring communities to its ‘WhatsApp Business’ application for iOS.

 

 

–IANS

  • Published Date: April 1, 2023 10:52 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

WhatsApp improves readability of messages in community announcement groups

Twitter makes most of its recommendation algorithms open source

YouTube expands 'Analytics for Artists' tool to help artists measure their performance

India Post Payments Bank can now use WhatsApp for banking, thanks to Airtel

Netflix subscription plan with ads is now available for Apple TV users

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

Apple Launches Apple Pay Later Service in US; Here's All You Need To Know

Microsoft Slips Ads Into AI-Powered Bing Chat - Watch Video

WhatsApp Will Soon Allow iPhone Users To Edit Sent Messages - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India; Here are key details about the new Nord

Tech Updates/ launch

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India; Here are key details about the new Nord
Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India

Tech Updates/ launch

Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India
Bumble launches new Speed Dating feature, what is it about?

Tech Updates/ launch

Bumble launches new Speed Dating feature, what is it about?
What is the new feature ‘Niche Mixes’ in Spotify ?

Tech Updates/ launch

What is the new feature ‘Niche Mixes’ in Spotify ?