Meta has announced a new WhatsApp Helpline to curb misinformation generated on social media websites. The Mark Zuckerberg-owned firm has partnered with the Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) for the same. This will help tackle the menace of deepfakes and AI-generated content online.

As to how the helpline will work, the initiative will let MCA and its associated network of independent fact-checkers address and verify viral content. WhatsApp users will be able to flag inaccurate or false content to a WhatsApp chatbot.

Interestingly, this WhatsApp chatbot will be available in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It goes without saying that the helpline will be available as a standard in English.

READ MORE WhatsApp to bring redesigned status updates tray akin to Facebook

“The industry leading initiative will allow MCA and its associated network of independent fact-checkers to research organizations to address viral misinformation-particularly deepfakes. People will be able to flag deepfakes by sending it to the WhatsApp chatbot which will offer multilingual support in English and three regional languages (Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu),” noted the Meta blog post.

The major focus of this initiative will be based on detection, prevention, reporting, and driving awareness around the widespread of deepfakes.

“The program is to implement a four-pillar approach – detection, prevention, reporting and driving awareness around the escalating spread of deepfakes along with building a critical instrument that allows citizens to access reliable information to fight the spread of such misinformation. With millions of Indians using WhatsApp, our collaboration with MCA represents a continued effort to empower users with tools to verify information on its service.”

Further, Meta has also suggested WhatsApp users to follow some verified channels to double-check the information.

“People can also follow dedicated fact-checking organizations on WhatsApp Channels to receive verified, accurate and timely updates. In addition to the fact-checking program, WhatsApp addresses misinformation by limiting forwards and actively constraining virality on the platform.”

The WhatsApp Helpline bot will be available for the public in March 2024.