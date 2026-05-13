WhatsApp gets Chrome-like Incognito Mode for Meta AI chats

Meta is making sure that your AI chats remain more private. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has announced a new feature called Incognito Chat for WhatsApp and the Meta AI app. This seems just like Google Chrome’s Incognito mode, where your search history vanishes after your use. Also Read: Teen dies from drug overdose after using ChatGPT; OpenAI faces a lawsuit now

If you have rushed to check the feature in your app, then know it is still unavailable, and it will be available in the coming months. The exact date is still unknown. According to Meta, the idea is simple: you should be able to talk to AI without worrying about conversations being stored or accessed later. So, what exactly is Incognito Chat? Also Read: Threads tests deeper Meta AI integration with in-app replies to take on X’s Grok

WhatsApp Incognito Chat: How does it work

As AI chatbots slowly become part of everyday life, people are increasingly asking them personal questions, from health concerns and financial worries to office work and relationship advice. And naturally, privacy becomes a bigger concern there. Also Read: Meta Layoff 2026: Did Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirm 8,000 job cuts?

Meta says Incognito Chat creates a temporary AI conversation that disappears after the session ends. The company claims these chats are processed inside a secure environment called a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), designed to isolate conversations from Meta’s own systems.

In simpler terms, Meta says conversations are not stored permanently, chats disappear after the session closes, and even Meta or WhatsApp cannot read the content.

today we're launching Incognito Chat with Meta AI, a new way to have completely private conversations with AI. built on top of our Private Processing technology, Incognito Chat lets you talk to Meta AI in a way that is invisible to anyone else. when you start an Incognito Chat… — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 13, 2026

Meta AI app gets Incognito mode too

Apart from WhatsApp, Meta confirmed that Incognito Chat will roll out for the standalone Meta AI app over the coming months. The tech giant has also hinted that another feature called Side Chat will roll out soon, which will let you privately ask Meta AI for help without interrupting the main chat. Sounds a bit like ChatGPT?

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Meta Incognito Mode: Is it really “fully private”?

That’s the bigger question now as Meta claims Incognito Chat is the first major AI feature where conversation logs are not stored server-side. However, privacy experts will likely continue watching how these systems are implemented in the real world. Atleast, Meta says for now, “Other apps have introduced incognito-style modes, but they can still see the questions coming in and the answers going out. Incognito Chat with Meta AI is truly private — no one can read your conversation, not even us.”