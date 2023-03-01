comscore WhatsApp bans 3 million accounts in India as country launches grievance panel
WhatsApp bans 3 million accounts in India as country launches grievance panel

WhatsApp has nearly 500 million users in the country, received 1,461 complaint reports in January in the country.

  • WhatsApp banned more than 29 lakh accounts in India.
  • Between January 1 and January 31, “2,918,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned.
  • The IT Ministry last month notified to establish three GACs.
WhatsApp banned more than 29 lakh accounts in India in the month of January, a figure that is drastically lower than 36.77 lakh accounts it blocked in the country in December last year, in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021. Between January 1 and January 31, “2,918,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 1,038,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users,” the company said in its monthly compliance report. Also Read - WhatsApp might soon introduce newsletters to Status tab on Android

The most popular messaging platform, which has nearly 500 million users in the country, received 1,461 complaint reports in January in the country, and the records “actioned” were 195. “This report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform,” said a company spokesperson. Also Read - WhatsApp is rolling out a 'Call Link' feature on Windows beta

Meanwhile, in a bid to empower millions of Indian social media users, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Tuesday launched the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) that will look into their concerns regarding content and other issues. Also Read - WhatsApp now lets you make stickers within its iOS app

The newly-formed panel, a move to strengthen the country’s digital laws to tame the Big Tech companies, will look into appeals by users against decisions of social media platforms. The IT Ministry last month notified to establish three Grievance Appellate Committees (GACs) as required under the recently amended IT Rules, 2021.

In a major push towards an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has notified some amendments aimed at protecting the rights of ‘Digital Nagriks’.

IANS

  • Published Date: March 1, 2023 8:34 PM IST
