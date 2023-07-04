Vodafone Idea today introduced two new data packs for its prepaid users in the country. These new data packs give users access to data for up to 24 hours.

Vodafone Idea, also known as Vi, today introduced two new data packs for prepaid users in the country. These new data plans are aimed at supplementing users’ daily data requirements, especially in the case when their daily data limit expires. The company today introduced Super Hour and Super Day data plans. These plans come with a validity of up to 24 hours.

READ MORE Jio outperforms its competitors, gains 33 lakh net subscribers in April

“These sachet packs are designed especially for the youth and young adults with heavy data requirement. With this, Vi prepaid users can also enjoy binge-watching movies, streaming videos, listening to music, playing games, surfing, chatting, working or studying without worrying about data exhaustion,” the company said on the occasion.

What does Vodafone Idea’s new data packs offer?

Vodafone Idea Super Hour data pack

READ MORE Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G launch may happen in June

Vodafone Idea‘s Super Hour data pack offers unlimited data for 60 minutes. Essentially, it comes with a validity of one hour. This data pack is priced at Rs 24.

Vodafone Idea Super Day data pack

Vodafone Idea’s Super Day data pack offers 6GB of data for 24 hours. Essentially, this data plan comes with a validity of 24 hours. This data pack is priced at Rs 49.

How can you opt for Vodafone Idea’s new data packs?

As far as availability is concerned, Vodafone Idea says that all its prepaid users can recharge their phone numbers with these data packs via the Vodafone Idea mobile app on Android and iOS. They can also head over to the Vodafone Idea website or the Vodafone Idea store near their location to get the recharge done.

Interestingly, these two new 4G recharge plans come at a time when the company is struggling to start rolling out its 5G connectivity in the country even as Bharti Enterprise’ Airtel and Reliance Industries’ Jio are aggressively deploying their own 5G networks dubbed as Jio True 5G and Airtel 5G Plus network in the country. While Reliance Jio has promised to make its 5G network available across the country by the end of December 2023, Airtel, on the other hand, has promised pan-India coverage by the end of March 2023.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, as per reports is struggling to get equipment to start deploying 5G network across the country.