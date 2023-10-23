Vivo Y200 is the latest smartphone from the company in India. The new Vivo Y200 is a mid-ranger that brings moderately powerful specifications, such as a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor that enables 5G connectivity on the phone. There is also a 4800mAh battery inside the phone that is compatible with the company’s own 44W fast-charging technology. Vivo claims the technology offers 24-dimension security protection to ensure safe charging and a long-lasting power backup on the phone. The Vivo Y200 also looks very similar to the V-series phones that have been previously launched in India.

Vivo Y200 price in India

The Vivo Y200 comes with a single configuration of storage that costs Rs 21,999. This variant has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and is available in Desert Gold and Jungle Green. This phone will be available to buy from Amazon, Flipkart, and Vivo’s online store. It will also be available to buy from partner retail stores. If you use a payment option from SBI, IndusInd, IDFC First, Yes Bank, and other financial partners, customers can get a cashback of up to Rs 2,500.

Vivo Y200 specifications

The new Vivo Y200 comes with a tall display that will appeal to most customers. There is a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It supports HDR10+, which means content on streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will look stunning. With a weight of 190g, the phone offers a comfortable grip. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM. However, you can extend the RAM capacity virtually using the Extended RAM 3.0 feature. On the back of the phone, there is a 64MP anti-shake camera with support for optical image stabilisation and Smart Aura Light technology. There is a second camera, as well, but the company has not provided its sensor details. The phone runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13.