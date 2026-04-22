Vivo X300 Ultra, X300 FE India launch on May 6: Expected specs, features

Vivo is set to expand its premium smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE. Both devices are scheduled to launch on May 6 at 12 PM IST. The company has already started teasing key details, giving a fair idea of what to expect from both models. Also Read: Vivo smartphones get price HIKE! No more value-for-money phones?

These two phones will sit alongside the existing X300 series, but the Ultra variant is expected to be the main highlight this time, especially with its focus on camera hardware. Also Read: Vivo T5 Pro 5G first sale starts today in India: Price, offers, and where to buy

Vivo X300 FE specifications

The Vivo X300 FE is expected to come with a compact form factor and a slimmer design. It will likely feature a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read: Vivo X300 Ultra, X300 FE teased ahead of India launch: What to expect

Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It is also expected to pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

On the camera side, the phone will include a ZEISS-backed triple camera setup. This could include a 50MP primary sensor, a telephoto lens with optical zoom, and an ultrawide sensor. For selfies, a 50MP front camera is expected.

The phone is also expected to be available in multiple colour options, including shades like black, purple, and green.

Vivo X300 Ultra specifications, features

The Vivo X300 Ultra will be positioned as the top-end model in the lineup. It recently made its debut in China. The Indian variant is also expected to offer the same set of hardware and features. It may sport a larger 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with a higher refresh rate.

Performance will be handled by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, along with a large 6,600mAh battery. It supports 100W fast wired charging along with 40W wireless charging.

The main highlight, however, will be the camera system. The phone features a ZEISS-tuned setup, including 200MP Sony LYTIA 901 main sensor, a 50MP Sony LYTIA 818 ultra-wide shooter, and a 200MP telephoto lens along with advanced gimbal-like stabilisation. The Ultra model will also support external telephoto lenses, an imaging grip with 2,300mAh battery, and mounting accessories.

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Availability details

Both smartphones are expected to go on sale shortly after the launch event. They will likely be available through online platforms like Flipkart, along with Vivo’s official store.