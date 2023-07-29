Vivo X Fold 3 will come with periscope lens coming in Q1 2024: Leaks

Foldables are the latest hype in the market, and smartphone maker Vivo is already on that wagon. Fresh leaks suggest that the upcoming Vivo foldable, the Vivo X Fold 3 will be coming in Q1 2024, and it will have a periscope lens.

While the company just released its latest foldable, the X Fold 2 in April this year, rumours are already pouring in about the X Fold 3. The device earned its fame from the first generation itself, establishing Vivo as a Samsung competitor in the foldable phones segment.

Since Samsung just launched the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 devices, it now remains to be seen what brands like Vivo put out there to compete with the latest foldable. However, there’s little known about the upcoming Vivo X Fold 3, but we can get a fair idea from last year’s model.

Vivo X Fold 3 launch timeframe, periscope lens rumours

Digital Chat Station, a frequent leakster on Weibo revealed the Vivo X Fold 3 launch timeframe. In a reply to a follower’s post, Digital chat station responded that the Vivo X Fold 3 launch date has been pushed to the beginning of next year.

The reply also says that this will be a “thin and light all-rounder” with a periscope lens at the back. It means aside from shedding weight and bulk, the X Fold 3 will also feature more powerful camera technology. A periscope lens means Vivo might be able to fit a bigger camera sensor to capture more data.

Just this one rumour is enough to guess that the camera system on the X Fold 3 will surpass the current generation Vivo X Fold. Other than the periscope lens, there are also rumours about it being equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen3 chip. However, the Vivo X100 Pro+ is also expected to launch with the same chip, so take this leak with a grain of salt.

All in all, the foldable phone market will definitely get more interesting as more smartphone makers jump in. Currently, we can see the Flip phones market getting interesting as Samsung, OPPO, and Motorola compete with flagship flip phones.