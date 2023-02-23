comscore Uber introduces new updates for iOS users including ride tracker, revamped homescreen and more
News

Uber introduces a ride tracker on the iPhone lock screen

News

Uber has also revamped the home screen with a new "Services" tab that is a "one-stop shop to find all of the rides and delivery offerings available in your city".

Highlights

  • Uber has also revamped the home screen with a new "Services" tab that is a "one-stop shop to find all of the rides and delivery offerings available in your city".
  • Uber iPhone app users will be able to track the live progress of the ride booked including vehicle details, the latest ETA information, and trip status right on their lockscreen.
  • The new "Activity Hub" now tracks the past and upcoming rides along with Eats orders in one place.
Untitled design - 2023-02-23T130243.421

Image: Uber

Taxi-hailing platform, Uber, has rolled out a new update for iOS users globally. With the new update for the iOS app, users will be able to track the live progress of a ride and receive critical updates with just a glance at the lock screen. This feature is live for iPhones running on iOS 16 and on iPhone 14 dynamic island when the device is unlocked. Also Read - Microsoft brings AI-powered Bing to Android, iOS mobile apps, Skype

Uber introduces new features for iOS users

As per the latest update, iPhone app users will be able to track the live progress of the ride booked including vehicle details, the latest ETA information, and trip status right on their lockscreen. According to the official statement, “For iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users, the progress of the Uber ride will also be displayed in the Dynamic Island while your iPhone is unlocked, so you can get important details with just a glance, even when you are using other apps.” Also Read - IAMAI asks Delhi govt to consult stakeholders before penalising bike taxi platforms

In addition to this, Uber has also revamped the homescreen for users. A new “Services” tab has been added on the home screen that is a “one-stop shop to find all of the rides and delivery offerings available in your city”. It also shows nearby e-scooters, dinner, flowers, cocktails, and more.

The new “Activity Hub” now tracks the past and upcoming rides along with Eats orders in one place. To give a more personalised experience, users will now be able to see “Saved Places” whenever users click on the “where to?” option. They will also see suggestions for destinations and ride types based on past trips and more likely destinations. Uber says that it will also share personalized recommendations for ways to plan and save in your city, based on how they use Uber.

As per the blogpost, “For example, if you typically ride Uber Green, it will likely be the first option you see; and we’ll also show you other offerings for zero-emission rides. Or, if you typically Reserve your rides in advance, we’ll display other pre-planned options on the homescreen that you may not know about.”

  • Published Date: February 23, 2023 1:45 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Bharti Airtel creates 5G experience zones at its stores: Check details

BYJU's may shut down coding platform WhiteHat Jr

Uber releases new update for iOS app with ride tracker, services tab and more

Here are all the games available on PS VR2

Airtel launches 5G services in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

iQOO Neo 7 Review

Explained: Meta s paid verification service, Meta Verified

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video
How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?

Features

How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?