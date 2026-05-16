Uber, Ola, Rapido could vanish from Apple and Google app stores in Maharashtra, here’s why

The Maharashtra government has stepped up its action against bike taxi services in the state. Maharashtra Cyber has now sent notices to Apple and Google, asking them to remove apps like Uber, Ola, and Rapido from their app stores over alleged illegal bike taxi operations. Also Read: Gmail’s free storage drops to 5GB for new users: Here’s how users can unlock 15GB

The notices were reportedly issued by Maharashtra Cyber on May 15 under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act. Authorities have asked both companies to “remove and disable access” to these apps from their platforms in Maharashtra. Also Read: Google Gemini Spark could turn AI into a real assistant, here’s what it can do

What the Maharashtra government is saying

According to the notices, these platforms are allegedly operating passenger transport services without proper approvals and permissions required under the Motor Vehicles Act and state transport rules. Also Read: Gemini Intelligence explained: How Google plans to redefine Android AI

The action reportedly followed a complaint raised by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik earlier this month. He said bike taxi aggregators were continuing to operate despite not complying with the state’s policy framework.

The notices, signed by Sanjay Shintre, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber, also raised concerns around passenger safety. Authorities pointed to issues like driver verification, insurance coverage, emergency response systems, and women’s safety measures.

One of the major reasons behind the crackdown is a recent case involving the death of a woman allegedly linked to a bike taxi ride. Officials said a criminal case has already been registered, while several similar complaints involving bike taxi services have also been reports across Maharashtra.

Why Apple and Google have been pulled into this

The Maharashtra government believes removing the apps themselves could stop illegal bike taxi operations more effectively.

Officials have argued that these services continue to function mainly because the apps remain accessible through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The notices also mention that companies may lose certain legal protections if they fail to act after being informed about alleged unlawful activity taking place through their platforms. Authorities warned that non-compliance could invite action under the IT Act and intermediary liability rules.

State government’s issue with bike taxi operations

The Maharashtra government maintained that it is not completely against bike taxis as a concept. According to Pratap Sarnaik, the issue is mainly with how aggregators are operating in the state.

He claimed that the government had earlier given temporary one-month permissions to companies to complete the documentation and regularise operations, but alleged that the required documents were still not submitted.

The minister also said Maharashtra’s EV policy currently permits only electric bike taxis, while many services continue using petrol-powered bikes on roads.

Another allegation made against Rapido was related to a reported reimbursement scheme. According to Sarnaik, riders were allegedly told that if they were fined during inspections, the company would later repay the challan amount after submission of receipts.

What happens to users now

The notices currently target bike taxi operations and not the entire platforms. That means cab booking, auto services, and food delivery operations from these apps continue to function normally.

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At the same time, this marks one of the strongest actions taken so far against app-based bike taxi services in Maharashtra, and it could impact how these platforms operate in the state in the coming months.