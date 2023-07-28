Elon Musk has been making a lot of changes to Twitter lately. In addition to introducing a new of new features, Musk has also rebranded Twitter as X — a change that is already reflecting in the company’s Android app and its web-based platform. Now, Musk has announced another major change to the platform. In a post on Twitter, Musk confirmed that dark mode will soon be available as a default mode on the platform.

As of now, Twitter or X offer the light mode as a default option to all its users who access the platform via web or via its Android and iOS-based mobile apps. Now, Musk has announced that the default light mode will soon be replaced by a dark mode. “This platform will soon only have “dark mode”. It is better in every way,” he said in response to a comment regarding Twitter going from Blue to Black.

This platform will soon only have “dark mode”. It is better in every way. READ MORE Twitter to restrict DMs for unverified accounts — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2023

Later, in a separate tweet, Musk noted that he had received a lot of requests from the users to keep the light and so he had decided to keep offering light mode while making dark mode the default offering. He also said that the platform will also do away from the dim mode, which stands somewhere between the light and dark themes. “…but the default will be dark and dim will be deleted,” he wrote.

A lot of people have asked to keep light mode, so we will, but the default will be dark and dim will be deleted — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 28, 2023

It is worth noting that Musk had started hinting at the rebranding of Twitter as X on Sunday with a series of tweets, starting with one that said, “soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

The on Monday, the X logo replaced the Twitter blue bird on the platform’s web version. Soon after, the company also updated its Android app by replacing it with the new ‘X’ logo and name. The change in branding created a lot of speculations in the market wherein reports said that Musk is likely to face at least one lawsuit owing to patent issues. Musk responded to these reports by sharing some clarification on the matter. “Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself but doing the same thing,” he wrote in a tweet.

“The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140-character messages going back and forth– like birds tweeting– but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video,” he added in another tweet.

He further said that in the coming months, the company will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct the “entire financial world.”