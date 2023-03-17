comscore Twitter can't seek protection under Article 19, don't give relief: Centre to Karnataka HC
Twitter cannot take protection under Article 19 of the Constitution which ensures freedom of speech and expression.

The Centre has submitted to the Karnataka High Court that American microblogging platform Twitter cannot take protection under Article 19 of the Constitution which ensures freedom of speech and expression. Also Read - Twitter rival Koo integrates ChatGPT to help users create content

The Article 19 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression to Indian citizens and not to foreigners and foreign entities, the Additional Solicitor General (South) R. Sankaranarayanan representing the central government submitted to the High Court on Thursday. Also Read - Twitter breaks for many as one engineer left handling crucial APIs

Twitter had challenged the blocking orders by the central government between February 2, 2021 and February 28, 2022. The American microblogging platform alleged that the orders “are arbitrary”. Also Read - Twitter announces 'Violent Speech' policy with 'zero tolerance' approach

“Twitter can’t seek protection under Article 19 as it is a foreign company. There is nothing arbitrary under Article 14, and Section 69 (A) is properly followed,” stated Additional Solicitor General, and urged the court not to give any relief to Twitter.

The matter has been adjourned to April 10.

IANS

  • Published Date: March 17, 2023 2:04 PM IST
