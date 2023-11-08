Frustrated with unwanted SMS from commercial companies wanting you to try their service or product, get their loan, and open bank accounts with them? Well, the government’s new mandate will curb all such unsolicited messages, allowing you to only receive promotional messages after taking your consent.

Back in June this year (02/06/2023), the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) announced the Digital Consent Acquisition (DCA) rule and told telcos to start working on the process. As per this rule, Principle Entities (Pes) or senders were required to first obtain the consent of a user before sending them commercial messages.

As per the prevalent system, these Pes or senders were allowed to obtain and maintain all consents. However, in such a system, telecos weren’t able to check the veracity of the consent and there wasn’t a unified system for customers to provide or revoke consent.

Now, with updated DCA, all consents will be maintained by access providers or telecom companies. They are also directed to develop an SMS/Online facility to register the unwillingness of customers to receive any consent-seeking message.

TRAI is now implementing the DCA rule and in it, Pes or senders will have to send a consent-seeking message with a short code (for example – 127xxx). This message should include details like the purpose, scope of consent, and principal entity/brand name/sender name). As per guidelines, only white-listed URLs/APKs/OTT links/Call Back numbers should be included in a consent-seeking message.

It is worth noting that Pes or senders will have to get fresh consent from users via digital means, as mentioned above. All existing consents, acquired through other means will be null and void.

How does this rule benefit users?

— Users can decide whether to receive a commercial/promotional message or not.

— Users will likely be able to manage all their consents in one place (either via SMS or via online facility).

— No more spam.

— Frauds are less likely to happen with such a system.

— Transparency of all the promotional messages you will receive.