Tired of plain WhatsApp Web? New themes may be coming SOON

If you use WhatsApp Web on a regular basis, then you must have noticed that the look hasn’t changed in years. Despite the fact we all use WhatsApp on our laptops or desktops almost on a daily basis, Meta has rarely focused on its looks. On the other hand, the mobile app got most of the updates. On the web version, there’s barely anything to tweak apart from dark mode. Also Read: WhatsApp Username feature rolling out: What is it, how to set it up on iOS and Android

That might change soon! According to a WabetaInfo report, WhatsApp is working on bringing dozens of new themes to its web version, which could finally make the desktop experience feel a little more personal. Also Read: Instagram DMs to lose end-to-end encryption soon: Here’s what you can use instead

What’s actually coming

The update is expected to introduce close to 50 theme options on WhatsApp Web. These themes won’t just change one element, they’ll affect message bubble colours as well as chat backgrounds. So instead of a plain white or dark interface, you’ll be able to pick from multiple styles depending on what feels easier on your eyes. There’s also talk of preset themes, which means you won’t have to manually mix colours and wallpapers every time. Also Read: Use WhatsApp on four devices with Companion Mode: Here's how

One interesting addition is chat-specific themes. This means you could apply different looks to different conversations. For example:

One theme for personal chats

Another for work groups

Something else for family groups

But you must note that just like on mobile, these themes are expected to be visible only to you. The person you’re chatting with won’t see any of these changes. Also, it’s not clear yet whether these themes will sync with your phone. So for now, this looks like a Web-only visual change.

When will you get WhatsApp Web themes?

Right now, this feature is still under development and hasn’t rolled out widely. It’s likely to show up in beta versions first before reaching all users. So if you don’t see it yet, that’s expected.

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WhatsApp Web has always been more functional than flexible. This update won’t change how messaging works, but it does make the experience feel a bit more yours. And honestly, after years of the same layout, even small visual changes feel like a refresh.