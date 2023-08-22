TiE Delhi-NCR is all set to host the 12th Edition of India Internet Day or iDay2023 in India. The organisation that focuses on fostering entrepreneurship across the country will be hosting the annual event that will bring together the brightest minds of the tech industry from August 24, 2023, to August 29, 2023. The event will take place across India’s leading startup hubs, which includes Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Bhubaneswar.

For the unversed, iDay is part of TiE Delhi-NCR’s commitment to nurture an ecosystem where technopreneurs and investors converge to drive India’s tech landscape forward. The theme for this year’s India Internet Day celebrations is AI Powered India: Vision and Reality and it aims to unlock AI‘s immense possibilities and potential for our nation.

TiE Delhi-NCR says that iDay will delve into how AI is shaping the future of India as it revolutionises customer experiences, optimises processes, and drives business outcomes for startups and established companies while driving economic growth. With AI at the forefront, the 12th Edition of India Internet Day aims to highlight discussions, propel innovation, and cultivate collaborations that will shape the future of India’s tech landscape.

The event will be graced by leading tech like entrepreneurs, top investors and policy makers such as Priyank Kharge, wh is the Hon’ble Minister for IT/BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Govt of Karnataka, Bhavish Aggarwal who is the co-founder, Ola Cabs and Ola Electric, Rana Barua, who is the Group CEO of Havas India, Vani Kola, who is MD, Kalaari Capital, Ankur Warikoo, who is the Founder of WebVeda, Priyanka Gill, who is the Group Co-Founder of Good Glamm Group and CEO – Good Media Co, Peyush Bansal, who is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive and People Officer of Lenskart, Deep Kalra, who is the Founder and Chairman of MakeMyTrip, Rajan Anandan, who is the MD, Peak XV Partners and Surge, Asish Mohapatra and Co-Founder and CEO of OfBusiness and Oxyzo and Anshoo Sharma, who is the Co-Founder and CEO of Magicpin among others.

“After a successful debut in 2012 hosted by TiE Delhi-NCR, India Internet Day has grown from being relevant to indispensable for stakeholders across the ecosystem…This year’s event promises to ignite conversations about AI, innovation, and responsible growth. We are thrilled to provide a platform where game-changers can unite to shape the trajectory of India’s tech future,” Geetika Dayal, Executive Director, TiE Delhi-NCR said on the occasion.