These countries are limiting kids’ social media use: Who is banning what

Social media use among children is now being looked at more seriously by governments across the world. What started as a conversation around screen time has now moved to actual rules and restrictions. Different countries are either banning access completely for a certain age group or putting limits around how these platforms can be used. Also Read: X shutting down Communities: Custom timelines and chats take over - what will change for you?

The reasons are mostly the same everywhere. Concerns around addiction, online bullying, mental health, and exposure to harmful content are the main reasons why governments are stepping in now. At the same time, there are questions around how these rules will actually work, especially when it comes to verifying age. Even with that, more countries are moving ahead with some form of control. Also Read: Instagram’s new Instants App is all about disappearing photos BUT it is not for everyone

Countries going for full or near bans

Australia is the first to fully implement a strict rule. Children under 16 are not allowed to use platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Companies are responsible for enforcing this, and there are penalties if they fail to do so. Also Read: Threads introduces live chats update: Real-time discussions, media sharing

In France, a law has been cleared to block social media access for children under 15, mainly because of concerns around cyberbullying and its effect on mental health.

Spain and Denmark are also looking at similar limits, with the age being discussed somewhere between 15 and 16. In Greece, the government has said it plans to bring in a ban for children under 15 from 2027.

Countries using restrictions instead of full bans

Not every country is going down the ban route. Some are trying to put checks in place instead of blocking access completely. In Germany, children between 13 and 16 can still use social media, but only if there is parental consent involved.

Italy follows a similar pattern, where users under 14 need permission before signing up. In Portugal, it’s along the same lines, with access between 13 and 16 depending on parental approval, and platforms can face fines if they don’t follow these rules.

China has taken a different route. Instead of a full ban, it uses a “minor mode” that restricts screen time and controls what younger users can access based on their age.

Asian countries tightening rules

In Indonesia, children under 16 are being restricted from platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Roblox. Accounts on certain platforms are being phased out gradually.

Malaysia is also planning a ban for users under 16. In India, there is no nationwide rule yet, but states like Karnataka have already moved to restrict social media use for children under 16, and others are looking at similar steps.

Turkey has also passed a law to limit access for children under 15, with the idea of creating a more controlled online environment rather than leaving things completely open.

Other countries working on similar rules

Countries like Austria and Poland are also working on laws to restrict access for younger users, mostly below 14 or 15.

In Brazil, the approach is slightly different. Children under 16 need to link their accounts to a guardian, and certain addictive features are being limited.

Britain and Norway are still in the discussion stage, looking at rules similar to Australia.

In the United States, there isn’t a full ban. But companies are not allowed to collect data from children under 13 unless a parent gives permission.

Slovenia is also working on a law to restrict social media access for children under 15. The proposal is still being drafted.

At a broader level, the European Parliament has already discussed setting a common age limit. While nothing is final yet, there has been a push to keep the minimum age around 13, with stricter controls going up to 16 depending on the platform.

Platforms being targeted

Across countries, the same set of platforms keeps coming up. These include TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

The discussion is not just about screen time anymore. A lot of it now comes down to how these apps are built and how they keep users engaged. Features like endless scrolling, autoplay, and algorithm-based feeds often come up in these discussions.

Why these rules are coming in

Most governments are linking these moves to rising concerns around mental health, sleep patterns, and online safety among younger users. There is also a growing view that children are spending too much time on these platforms without any real checks.

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At the same time, there is still a lot of doubt around how well these rules will work in practice. Verifying someone’s age online isn’t always simple, and some people feel that restrictions like these may not be enough on their own.