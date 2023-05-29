Tecno Camon 20 Pro launched in India. Is it a good Redmi Note 12 rival?

Tecno Camon 20 series has launched in India with three phones in it. There is the highest-end Camon 20 Premier 5G, a mid-tier Camon 20 Pro 5G, and a standard Camon 20, which is a 4G phone. The Camon 20 series debuted earlier this month in a few markets, but the India launch makes it a potential competitor to Redmi Note 12 series. Also Read - Tecno Camon 20 series launched in India: Check price, specification and availability here

The new Camon 20 series phones, the company touts, come with a new material technology called “Magic Skin.” This is not the name for the software but the material used on the back panel of three phones. Tecno claims the new Magic Skin makes the phone back skin-friendly, stylish, and easy to clean. This sounds interesting, but is it appealing enough for customers who have other choices such as Redmi Note 12 5G, which is available for less? Also Read - Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 Pro+ 5G now receiving MIUI 14 update

We have drawn a comparison between the specifications of the brand-new Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G and the slightly old Redmi Note 12 5G, so it is better for you to make a decision. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 Pro+ 5G to go on sale today at 12 PM in India: Price, offers, and specs

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 12 5G

Display: In terms of display, both phones have the same screen sizes. A 6.67-inch AMOLED display panel is fitted on both phones, along with many similarities. Both phones feature 120Hz panels with a Full-HD resolution and a pixel density of 395 PPI.

Processor: The department of the processor is where both phones differ a lot. While the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G uses a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset with eight cores in it, the Redmi Note 12 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1.

RAM and storage: The Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G has 8GB of LPDDR4X of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 12 5G, on the other hand, has the base option of 4GB for RAM capacity that goes all the way up to 8GB. The storage capacity of 128GB is the same.

Cameras: On the back of the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G, there is a 64MP wide camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth-sensing camera. The Redmi Note 12 5G, on the other hand, has a 48MP main camera with PDAF but without OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The main camera on the Camon 20 Pro 5G supports 4K 30fps video recording, but the Redmi Note 12 5G’s main camera is stuck to 1080p recording.

The Tecno Camon 20 5G uses a 32MP selfie camera with support for 1080p 30fps video recording, while the Redmi Note 12 5G features a 13MP wide camera with support for 1080 30fps HDR recording.

Battery: You get a 5000mAh battery on both phones with support for 33W fast charging.