Zee Media’s digital arm India Dot Com Private Limited (IDPL) will be hosting its fourth season of Techlusive Summit & Awards on December 15. The fourth edition of the awards show will acknowledge the best tech brands across different categories and felicitate them for their achievements. The event will be graced by Chief Guest Dr. Jitendra Singh, the honorable Union Minister of State (Ind.Charge) for Science & Technology MoS PMO, PP/ DOPT, Atomic Energy, and Space. Founder and CEO of DataLeads, Syed Nazakat, will be the keynote speaker at the event.

READ MORE Techlusive Awards 2023: Everything you need to know

This time around, there are six different award categories with five nominations for each sub-category. The six categories include Smartphones, Tablet, Wearables, Audio, Television, and Laptops. Here are the nominations under these categories.

READ MORE Techlusive Awards 2023: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh to grace mega event as chief guest

Budget smartphone of the year

Redmi Note 12 5G

Infinix Note 30 5G

Realme Narzo 60x 5G

Lava Blaze Pro 5G

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Camera smartphone of the year

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Vivo X90 Pro

Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Gaming smartphone of the year

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

OnePlus 11 5G

Infinix GT 10 Pro 5G

iQOO 11 5G

Flagship smartphone of the year

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Oppo Find N3 Flip

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Vivo X90 Pro

Best innovation in smartphone

OnePlus Open

Moto Razr 40 Ultra 5G

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

Most promising smartphone brand of the year

Google

Realme

iQOO

Infinix

Tecno

Tablet of the year

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

OnePlus Pad Go

Realme Pad 2

Oppo Pad 2

Xiaomi Pad 6

Smartwatch of the year

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Google Pixel Watch 2

Garmin Vivoactive 5

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra

TWS of the year

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

Nothing Ear 2

Sony WF-1000XM5

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro

Smart TV of the year (Mass Market)

Sony Bravia X82L 55-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV (KD-55X82L)

Samsung CU7650 65-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV (UA65CU7650KLXL)

OnePlus Q2 Pro 65-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart QLED TV (65QE3A00)

LG UR80 65-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV (65UR8050PSB)

Hisense U7K 65-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart Mini LED TV (55U7K)

Most promising Smart TV brand of the year

Blaupunk

Xiaomi

Thomson

OnePlu

Vu

Budget laptop of the year

ASUS Chromebook CX1400

Acer Aspire 5 (15)

HP Chromebook 15.6

Infinix INBook X2 Slim

Tecno Megabook T1

Premium laptop of the year

Dell XPS 17 9730

HP Dragonfly G4

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED

Microsoft Laptop Go 3

Gaming laptop of the year

Asus ROG Flow Z13 ACRONYM

HP Omen Transcend 16 (2023)

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

MSI Katana 15 13VFK

Alienware M16 R1

Most popular laptop brand of the year

Asus

Lenovo

HP

Dell

Acer