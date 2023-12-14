By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Zee Media’s digital arm India Dot Com Private Limited (IDPL) will be hosting its fourth season of Techlusive Summit & Awards on December 15. The fourth edition of the awards show will acknowledge the best tech brands across different categories and felicitate them for their achievements. The event will be graced by Chief Guest Dr. Jitendra Singh, the honorable Union Minister of State (Ind.Charge) for Science & Technology MoS PMO, PP/ DOPT, Atomic Energy, and Space. Founder and CEO of DataLeads, Syed Nazakat, will be the keynote speaker at the event.
This time around, there are six different award categories with five nominations for each sub-category. The six categories include Smartphones, Tablet, Wearables, Audio, Television, and Laptops. Here are the nominations under these categories.
Redmi Note 12 5G
Infinix Note 30 5G
Realme Narzo 60x 5G
Lava Blaze Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Vivo X90 Pro
Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
OnePlus 11 5G
Infinix GT 10 Pro 5G
iQOO 11 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Oppo Find N3 Flip
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Vivo X90 Pro
OnePlus Open
Moto Razr 40 Ultra 5G
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
Realme
iQOO
Infinix
Tecno
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
OnePlus Pad Go
Realme Pad 2
Oppo Pad 2
Xiaomi Pad 6
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Google Pixel Watch 2
Garmin Vivoactive 5
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5
Amazfit T-Rex Ultra
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
OnePlus Buds Pro 2
Nothing Ear 2
Sony WF-1000XM5
Realme Buds Air 5 Pro
Sony Bravia X82L 55-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV (KD-55X82L)
Samsung CU7650 65-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV (UA65CU7650KLXL)
OnePlus Q2 Pro 65-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart QLED TV (65QE3A00)
LG UR80 65-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV (65UR8050PSB)
Hisense U7K 65-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart Mini LED TV (55U7K)
Blaupunk
Xiaomi
Thomson
OnePlu
Vu
ASUS Chromebook CX1400
Acer Aspire 5 (15)
HP Chromebook 15.6
Infinix INBook X2 Slim
Tecno Megabook T1
Dell XPS 17 9730
HP Dragonfly G4
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED
Microsoft Laptop Go 3
Asus ROG Flow Z13 ACRONYM
HP Omen Transcend 16 (2023)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
MSI Katana 15 13VFK
Alienware M16 R1
Asus
Lenovo
HP
Dell
Asus
Lenovo
HP
Dell
Acer
