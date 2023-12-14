Techlusive Awards 2023: Everything you need to know

Zee Media’s digital arm India Dot Com Private Limited (IDPL) is hosting its fourth edition of Techlusive Summit & Awards on December 15. This season of the awards will acknowledge the best tech brands across different categories and felicitate them for their achievements. Not just awards, but the event will also have notable guests and two major panel discussions. Let’s take a look at the details.

Date and Time of the Awards Show

The Techlusive Summit & Awards Season 4 will be held on December 15 (Friday) at 7 PM.

Chief Guest, Keynote Speaker Panel Discussions

The summit will be graced by the honorable Union Minister of State (Ind.Charge) for Science & Technology MoS PMO, PP/ DOPT, Atomic Energy, and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh. As of now, he represents the Udhampur and Jammu and Kashmir regions in the Lok Sabha from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Founder and CEO of DataLeads, Syed Nazakat, will be the keynote speaker at the event who he will put forth his thoughts about AI and Web 3.0. He has over 17 years of experience as a journalist, open data strategist, and entrepreneur. He has also won several awards, including the esteemed Ramnath Goenka Excellence Award, Christiane Amanpour Award, and the British Medical Journal Award.

Panel Discussions

The event will have two panel discussions on the following topics: (1) AI: Threat and Opportunities and (2) Is Web 3.0 worth the hype: The Road Ahead?

There will be three panelists and four jury members present at the grand event. The Panelists include Dr. Subi Chaturvedi (Global SVP and Chief Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Officier at IndMobi), Kartik Sharma (Co-Founder of DcodeAI), and Himanshu Goel (Co-Founder and COO of FUTR studious).

The Jury members are as follows – Abhishek Bhatnagar (Senior Tech Blogger), Ankit Malhotra (Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint), Faisal Kawoosa (Chief Analyst and Founder, Techarc), and Yogesh Brar (Industry Analyst).

Award Categories and Nominations

This time around, there are six different major award categories with five nominations for each sub-category.

— Smartphones

Budget smartphone of the year

Camera smartphone of the year

Gaming smartphone of the year

Flagship smartphone of the year

Best innovation in smartphones

Most promising smartphone brand of the year

— Tablet

Tablet of the year

— Wearables

Smartwatch of the year

— Audio

TWS of the year

— Television

Smart TV of the year (Mass Market)

Most promising smart TV brand of the year

— Laptops