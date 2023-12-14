Techlusive Awards 2023: Everything you need to know

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Zee Media’s digital arm India Dot Com Private Limited (IDPL) is hosting its fourth edition of Techlusive Summit & Awards on December 15. This season of the awards will acknowledge the best tech brands across different categories and felicitate them for their achievements. Not just awards, but the event will also have notable guests and two major panel discussions. Let’s take a look at the details.
The Techlusive Summit & Awards Season 4 will be held on December 15 (Friday) at 7 PM.
The summit will be graced by the honorable Union Minister of State (Ind.Charge) for Science & Technology MoS PMO, PP/ DOPT, Atomic Energy, and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh. As of now, he represents the Udhampur and Jammu and Kashmir regions in the Lok Sabha from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
Founder and CEO of DataLeads, Syed Nazakat, will be the keynote speaker at the event who he will put forth his thoughts about AI and Web 3.0. He has over 17 years of experience as a journalist, open data strategist, and entrepreneur. He has also won several awards, including the esteemed Ramnath Goenka Excellence Award, Christiane Amanpour Award, and the British Medical Journal Award.
The event will have two panel discussions on the following topics: (1) AI: Threat and Opportunities and (2) Is Web 3.0 worth the hype: The Road Ahead?
There will be three panelists and four jury members present at the grand event. The Panelists include Dr. Subi Chaturvedi (Global SVP and Chief Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Officier at IndMobi), Kartik Sharma (Co-Founder of DcodeAI), and Himanshu Goel (Co-Founder and COO of FUTR studious).
The Jury members are as follows – Abhishek Bhatnagar (Senior Tech Blogger), Ankit Malhotra (Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint), Faisal Kawoosa (Chief Analyst and Founder, Techarc), and Yogesh Brar (Industry Analyst).
This time around, there are six different major award categories with five nominations for each sub-category.
— Smartphones
— Tablet
— Wearables
— Audio
— Television
— Laptops
Author Name | Pranav Sawant
