Spotify Ads Manager launched in India: Audio, video and display ads explained

Spotify is increasing its presence in India by launching Ads Manager platform, a self-serve advertising system. It is built for businesses of all sizes in India. The system is launched with an aim to make advertising on the platform easy and simple that can be accessible by everyone. With the help of Spotify Ads Manager system, companies and businesses can now manage their ad campaigns directly without depending on agencies. Also Read: Struggling to find Podcasts? Spotify’s Prompted Playlists might help you

Spotify Launches Ads Manager in India

Spotify launched its Ads Manager in India for advertisers. To recall, earlier it was introduced in global markets and now it has been expanded to reach Indian businesses. Spotify Ads Manager platform is a redesigned version of its Ad Studio, which has been used for advertising on the platform for years. The new system will help businesses to deliver faster campaign setup. Also Read: Are iPhone, PlayStation 5, MacBook, and Netflix prices are rising? Here is what is changing in 2026

The platform will be accessible by small and medium businesses both as it removes many barriers. If you are a company owner, then now you don’t need large budgets or third-party support to run ads. Now, you can use Spotify as a marketing platform. Also Read: Spotify is coming to Google and Samsung smart glasses soon: Here's what to expect

Features

Spotify’s Ads Manager Platform will allow users to run different types of ads and campaigns. These include display ads, video ads, and audio ads. Your ads will appear between music and podcasts on Spotify. Additionally, business can also now create campaigns quickly and make changes based on performances.

Furthermore, the platform supports multiple payment options, wherein advertisers can pay using their credit cards, invoicing, or prepaid methods. This way business can manage their budgets effectively.

Campaign Optimization Tools

Another striking feature of Spotify Ads Manager is that it offers targeting options. It means, businesses can target users based on their listening habits, moods, and activities. On top of that, the platform also uses demographic data in order to improve its reach, helping brands to connect with the right audience.

There are several tools available on the platform to track campaign performance. Businesses can test different ad versions using split testing. This feature allows you to compare results and choose what works best. What’s more, there is also an automated bidding system that adjusts spending to improve results.

AI Tools and Creative Support

Spotify has included in-built features to aid in the creation of advertisements. Users are able to post their own content or draw new ads with the help of AI. These tools may assist in writing scripts, voiceovers and even background music. This simplifies the process of businesses that lack professional resources.

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Multi-format campaigns are also supported on the platform. This implies that brands can run audio, video, and display advertisements as a single campaign to target a larger number of users.