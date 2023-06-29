comscore
News

Sony says nearly 50 percent of PS5 users also own Nintendo Switch in this market

News

Sony does not see the Nintendo Switch as a competitor.

Highlights

  • Sony has said that nearly half of PlayStation 5 (PS5) users in the US also own a Nintendo Switch console.
  • Sony also revealed that it does not see Nintendo Switch as competition.
  • Sony recently confirmed that it's testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games.
Nintendo Switch OLED price in India

Sony believes that nearly half of PlayStation 5 (PS5) users in the US also own a Nintendo Switch console. Also Read - Sony announces PlayStation Plus games for July 2023: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, more

Sony does not see the Nintendo Switch as a competitor, reports The Verge. Also Read - Microsoft expects next-gen Xbox, PS6 to launch in 2028

The reason behind that was revealed by Sony Interactive Entertainment’s CEO Jim Ryan’s poorly redacted letter. Also Read - Qualcomm to make next-gen Snapdragon chips for Sony phones

“According to SIE internal surveys, almost half of PlayStation 5 owners in the US also own a Nintendo Switch, while less than 20 per cent of PlayStation 5 owners in the US also own an Xbox Series X or S,” the letter reads.

The company shared the document from Ryan as part of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) versus Microsoft hearing.

The document also included redacted details on the margins Sony shares with publishers, its Call of Duty revenues and the cost of developing some of its games.

“It looks like someone redacted the documents with a black Sharpie — but when you scan them in, it’s easy to see some of the redactions,” the report said.

While the court scrambled to remove the document, reporters and the company’s rivals already downloaded it when it was available in the public domain.

IANS

  • Published Date: June 29, 2023 5:19 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Nearly 50 percent PS5 users also own Nintendo Switch, says Sony

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 may not arrive next month

Apple's nifty Airtag helps bust robbers who stole $62K

YouTube Music now auto adds songs to last playlist: Here's how to enable it

Oppo Reno 10 series India launch date revealed

Interview with Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India - Video

2023 HP Omen and Victus lineup first look: What to expect of 2023 HP lineup

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This?

5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level

Interview with Graham Lenden, Corporate Affairs Officer, Saietta Group

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Meta's Latest AI Tool, Meta Voicebox Can Change Audio Editing Forever

Tech Updates/Launch

Meta's Latest AI Tool, Meta Voicebox Can Change Audio Editing Forever
Interview with Ganesh T., Consumer Category Head, HP India

TECH Talks

Interview with Ganesh T., Consumer Category Head, HP India
Latest Google Feature Lets You Try Clothes Online Before You Buy Them

Tech Updates/Launch

Latest Google Feature Lets You Try Clothes Online Before You Buy Them
2023 HP Omen And Victus Lineup First Look | The Latest Gaming Laptops From HP

Tech Updates/ launch

2023 HP Omen And Victus Lineup First Look | The Latest Gaming Laptops From HP