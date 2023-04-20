Snap announced AR Enterprise Services (ARES) earlier this year with a focus on providing Snapchat’s Lens technology to apps and websites of businesses. At the Partner Summit held on Wednesday, Snap updated ARES with more features and tools. Also Read - SPS 2023: Snapchat gets Friendship Flashback, After Dark stories, and updates to My AI chatbot

Additionally, it introduced AR Mirrors for businesses to bring AR experience to physical screens at stores. It also announced a few partnerships and shared a few stats for its AR Try-On feature. Also Read - Snapchat to broaden its Sounds library

Snap adds Fit Finder, Enterprise Manager, and more to Shopping Suite

Shopping Suite is getting updated with several features. Businesses can now manage the suite from the front-end dashboard and backend infrastructure to manage and create 3D assets, catalogs, and more. Also Read - Microsoft Teams now let you use Snapchat's popular dog face filter

AR Try-On allows users to add their photos and then try on products such as clothing, footwear, and more. The 3D Viewer lets buyers see a product from every angle possible.

Fit Finder is another unique feature that’s added to the Shopping Suite. As the name suggests, it helps users find a perfect fit using Snap’s AR technology.

Snap also provides a Hands-on Integration Service to clients such as business and retail stores to enable Shopping Suite’s features from kick-off to completion.

Snap brings AR Mirrors, partners with Nike, Coca-Cola

Snap introduced AR Mirrors for businesses that aim at bringing AR technology to physical screens at stores. That said, customers can now quickly try on products at the store with the help of these AR mirrors.

Snap has partnered with Nike, Men’s Wearhouse, and Coca-Cola to enable the physical AR try-on experience.

As per Snap, Goodr, a sunglasses marketplace, found their customers were 81 percent more likely to add products to their carts after using AR Try-On.

The company also saw an uplift of 67 percent in conversation for mobile device users, leading to a 59 percent increase in revenue per shopper. Similarly, other brands using AR Try-On also experienced an increased engagement with their products.