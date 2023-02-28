Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has introduced its new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for Snapchat. It is powered by the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology. Also Read - Snapchat now recommends sounds for photos, videos

The “My AI” chatbot is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers and will be rolling out this week, the company said in a blogpost on Monday. “My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal.”

Users can also name the chatbot and customise the wallpaper for their Chat. My AI, like other AI-powered chatbots, is prone to hallucinations and can be tricked to say almost anything.

Today, we’re beginning to roll out My AI to Snapchat+ subscribers in the US — your personal AI sidekick located right in your Chat. Chat or just write a haiku about your bestie! Say hello now 👋https://t.co/DQpYimLLU8 — Snapchat (@Snapchat) February 27, 2023

While My AI is built to avoid any sort of biased, inaccurate, dangerous or misleading content, mistakes might however happen.

Also, users can press and hold any message from My AI to provide feedback.

“Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance! All conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience,” the company said.

“Please do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice,” it added.

This comes after Microsoft’s Bing that was updated with OpenAI’s GPT-4 model. Several users complained that they received strange responses from the search engine. To this, Microsoft announced that Bing can be provoked to respond outside of its “designed tone”. Taking a lesson from this, Snapchat is already making its users aware that its chatbot already has “many deficiencies”. It even apologised in advance if any such situation arises.

–With inputs from IANS