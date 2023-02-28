comscore Snapchat introduces 'My AI' chatbot powered by OpenAI's GPT technology
News

Snap announces AI chatbot powered by OpenAI's GPT technology

News

"All conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience", Snapchat has already clarified.

Highlights

  • "All conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience", Snapchat has already clarified.
  • While My AI is built to avoid any sort of biased, inaccurate, dangerous or misleading content, mistakes might however happen.
  • Users can also name the chatbot and customise the wallpaper for their Chat.
Snapchat

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has introduced its new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for Snapchat. It is powered by the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology. Also Read - Snapchat now recommends sounds for photos, videos

The “My AI” chatbot is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers and will be rolling out this week, the company said in a blogpost on Monday. “My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal.”

Snapchat brings ‘My AI’ chatbot

Users can also name the chatbot and customise the wallpaper for their Chat. My AI, like other AI-powered chatbots, is prone to hallucinations and can be tricked to say almost anything.

While My AI is built to avoid any sort of biased, inaccurate, dangerous or misleading content, mistakes might however happen.

Also, users can press and hold any message from My AI to provide feedback.

“Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance! All conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience,” the company said.

“Please do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice,” it added.

This comes after Microsoft’s Bing that was updated with OpenAI’s GPT-4 model. Several users complained that they received strange responses from the search engine. To this, Microsoft announced that Bing can be provoked to respond outside of its “designed tone”. Taking a lesson from this, Snapchat is already making its users aware that its chatbot already has “many deficiencies”. It even apologised in advance if any such situation arises.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: February 28, 2023 12:30 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Snapchat has introduced AI Chatbot with the help of OpenAI GPT's tech

Honor Magic 5 Pro with 100x zoom camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched

Poco C55 set to go on sale via Flipkart today: Check price, specs and more

NoiseFit Halo smartwatch with Bluetooth calling launched for Rs. 3999

WhatsApp now lets you make stickers within its iOS app

ChatGPT-Powered Smart Home Voice Assistant May Hit Market Soon - Watch Video

Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

Netflix Cuts Subscription Prices In Over 30 Countries - Watch Video

Samsung's Bixby Will Clone Your Voice To Answer Calls for You - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays
Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video