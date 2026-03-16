Smart TVs under Rs 50,000 that bring cinema-like experience home

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Mar 16, 2026, 04:12 PM (IST)
The Samsung 55-inch Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV features a 138 cm (55-inch) 4K QLED display with Q4 AI Processor and 100% color volume with Quantum Dot. It includes Samsung Knox Security, 4K upscaling, and offers endless free content. Price: Rs 47,990.
The Philips 65-inch 8100 Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV features a 165 cm (65-inch) 4K Ultra HD display. It supports Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, Sony LIV, and more. The TV includes Chromecast, Google Voice Assistant, dual-band Wi-Fi, and display mirroring for compatible devices. Price: Rs 44,999.
The TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Smart QD‑Mini LED Google TV features a 139 cm (55-inch) QD-Mini LED panel with Precise Dimming Series (512+ zones) and 144Hz Motion Clarity Pro. It supports Dolby Vision IQ and uses TCL All-domain Halo Control technology for better brightness and contrast. It runs on Google TV. Price: Rs 47,990.
The Vu 65-inch Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV features a 164 cm (65-inch) 4K QLED display with an A+ grade panel and 400 nits peak brightness. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, along with MEMC motion enhancement, FILMMAKER Mode, and Cricket Mode. The TV runs on Google TV. Price: Rs 47,990.
The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 Series 43‑inch 4K Smart LED Google TV features a 108 cm (43-inch) 4K Ultra HD display. It runs on Google TV and supports Google Assistant, Google Cast, and Watchlist. The TV includes Game Menu, ALLM and eARC (HDMI 2.1 compatible) and also supports Apple AirPlay 2. Price: Rs 42,490.
The LG 43-inch QNED 8A AI Series 4K Smart webOS TV features a 108 cm (43-inch) 4K Ultra HD display (3840 × 2160). It is powered by the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8 with 4K Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping, and Dynamic QNED Color. The TV supports HDR10, HLG, and FILMMAKER MODE and runs on webOS. Price: Rs 47,990.
The Haier 55-inch S800 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV features a 139 cm (55-inch) 4K QLED display. It runs on Google TV and supports Google Assistant with hands-free voice control. The TV includes Chromecast, Haicast, and sound mirroring support and comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Price: Rs 50,399.
The Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED Mini LED Smart TV has a 139 cm (55-inch) 4K QLED Mini LED display with 900 nits peak brightness and 144Hz game mode. It supports Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. The TV includes 2.1 channel 40W speakers with a built-in subwoofer. Price: Rs 49,999.
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