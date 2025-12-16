SBI Launches YONO 2.0: New Digital Banking App Aims for 20 Crore Users With Faster, Lighter Experience

State Bank of India is taking a major step in bringing its digital presence to the forefront with the launch of YONO 2.0. It is an upgraded version of its digital banking platform. The new app is launched at an event in Mumbai and it reflects SBI push in simplifying online banking.

SBI YONO 2.0 Launch

SBI launched its YONO 2.0 with an aim to provide services faster, lighter, and less demanding on smartphone hardware. It means you can operate the YONO 2.0 even on budget smartphones. In addition, you can also use the app efficiently even if you are living in the areas with slow internet or unstable connectivity.

The app allows you to check account balances along with sending and receiving money easily. Other than this, you can also pay utility bills and carry out UPI transactions. SBI has redesigned its YONO app to compete with already available UPI options in the country. YONO 2.0 is launched to improve reliability during peak usage hours.

Internet Banking

One of the striking changes that SBI brought in its newly launched YONO 2.0 is the integration of mobile banking and internet banking into a single backend system. It means both the platform are integrated and run on the same architecture and user interface. This allows users to switch between the app and the web easily without any confusion or interruption.

Additionally, SBI also introduced simplified KYC and 2re-KYC processes, allowing to not indulging in repetitive verification steps. This makes the onboarding and account maintenance quicker.

Security and Transactions

Another essential feature embedded in the YONO 2.0 system is the security and improved transaction controls. The bank has included a refreshed OTP system to work in a better way even on weak networks.

Trending Now

SBI’s Plan to Reach 20 Crore Digital Users

The leadership of SBI noted an ambitious target of having 20 crore digital users on YONO 2.0 during the launch. The bank is targeting an approximate of 6,500 new employees to accommodate this huge shift, with a big percentage filled already. Such recruits will assist the customers in moving to digital platforms easily and provide further support as they continue to adopt.