Samsung’s XR Glasses May Launch In Two Variants: All We Know So Far

The rumours of Samsung’s XR Glasses have been in the news for over a couple of years. Recently, back in November 2025, some reports revealed the model number and the connectivity options. Now, a latest report by Galaxy Club has suggested that there is not one, but two pairs of XR glasses which are expected to debut. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Release Date, Specifications, Features, Design, Expected Price - Everything To Know About

One of the variants leaked with model number SMO200P, and another is denoted by SM-O200J. What all can we expect from these Samsung XR glasses? Read here. Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Smartphone Deals That You Shouldn't Miss

Samsung Galaxy XR/AR Glasses: ALL We Know

The report has further revealed that the duo models may seem suitable for the regional markets; however, they are intended for the same markets, probably the US market. It further confirmed that the Samsung XR glasses may feature a 12MP camera with autofocus. Moreover, these glasses may or may not be in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm.

These Samsung XR glasses are said to feature transition lenses too, which may change colours based on the light levels. However, how the information will appear on these XR glasses during the time of transitional colour isn’t clear, the report added. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are some usual connectivity options for your phone, as they don’t have their own mobile data connection.

In short, these rumoured Samsung Galaxy XR/AR Glasses are different from the earlier Galaxy XR headset.

Trending Now

Samsung Galaxy XR Headset

Samsung had teased the Galaxy XR headset back in the Galaxy event last year; however, it was recently showcased at the CES 2026 event. Launched at $1,799, the Samsung Galaxy XR headset features a micro-OLED display with 29 million pixels and up to 90Hz refresh rate. It also supports UHD 8K (7680 x 4320) video playback at 60 frames per second. Powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Platform, the Samsung Galaxy XR headset has a 6.5MP camera too.