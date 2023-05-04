comscore
News

Samsung to launch 2023 Neo QLED TV lineup today: Here's how to watch the Live launch

News

Samsung's latest Neo QLED TV 2023 range will also comprise the Neo OLED 8K TV that is advertised to come with a PANTONE validation.

Highlights

  • Samsung will take wraps off its Neo QLED 2023 range today.
  • Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV will come with IoT-enabled sensors, PANTONE validation, and more features.
  • Samsung Neo QLED TV 2023 range will be launched at 12 PM today.
Samsung Neo QLED 2023

Samsung is all set to refresh its Neo QLED TV lineup for 2023 today (May 4). The lineup is also advertised to have a massive Neo QLED TV with an 8K resolution and a host of features such as PANTONE validation, built-in IoT Hub, IoT-enabled sensors, and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is likely coming with a 50MP camera system

Samsung Neo QLED 2023 lineup launch: How to watch the Livestream, what to expect

Samsung will take wraps off the new Neo QLED TVs at the Unbox & Discover event today at 12 PM. The company will stream the Live launch on its YouTube channel. Also Read - Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Check top deals on smartphones, laptops, home appliances

Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to be priced under Rs 30,000 in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

Samsung opened pre-orders for the Neo QLED 8K TV sometime back. Those who pre-ordered the TV by paying Rs 5,000 are entitled to receive a Rs 15,000 discount when purchasing it.

Upon launch, the Neo QLED 2023 lineup is expected to be available at Samsung-authorized stores and e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon.

  • Published Date: May 4, 2023 10:21 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Samsung Neo QLED TV 2023 range to debut today in India

Gmail will now show a blue verified checkmark next to sender's name

Xiaomi 13 Pro at Rs 8,000 bank discount, more deals announced

Pebble launches its all-metallic smartwatch in India: Check details

Meta says ChatGPT-related malware is on the rise

Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

We will introduce a new category every six months: SPPL CEO

Best foldable smartphones you can buy in India right now

In talks with SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah

Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video