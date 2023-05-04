Samsung is all set to refresh its Neo QLED TV lineup for 2023 today (May 4). The lineup is also advertised to have a massive Neo QLED TV with an 8K resolution and a host of features such as PANTONE validation, built-in IoT Hub, IoT-enabled sensors, and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is likely coming with a 50MP camera system

Samsung Neo QLED 2023 lineup launch: How to watch the Livestream, what to expect

Samsung will take wraps off the new Neo QLED TVs at the Unbox & Discover event today at 12 PM. The company will stream the Live launch on its YouTube channel. Also Read - Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Check top deals on smartphones, laptops, home appliances

Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to be priced under Rs 30,000 in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

Samsung opened pre-orders for the Neo QLED 8K TV sometime back. Those who pre-ordered the TV by paying Rs 5,000 are entitled to receive a Rs 15,000 discount when purchasing it.

Upon launch, the Neo QLED 2023 lineup is expected to be available at Samsung-authorized stores and e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon.