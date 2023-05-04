Samsung on Thursday launched the all-new Neo QLED TV lineup in India. The 2023 Neo QLED TVs range includes 8K as well as 4K TVs starting at Rs 1,41,990. Some of the highlights of the TVs include IoT-enabled sensors, PANTONE validation, Game bar, Minimap, and more. Also Read - 45 percent of smartphones sold in India in last three months are 5G

Samsung Neo QLED TV 2023 range price, offers, and availability

The Samsung Neo QLED TV range comprises several models. There are a few 4K models and a few 8k TVs. The former TVs are priced starting at Rs 1,41,990 onwards, whereas, the 8K lineup starts at Rs 3,14,990. Also Read - Samsung to launch 2023 Neo QLED TV lineup today: Here's how to watch the Live launch

Those who purchase the new TVs before May 25 will get a free Samsung HW-Q990 soundbar worth Rs 99,990. Select Neo QLED 8K TV buyers will get a Samsung Soundbar HW-Q800 soundbar worth Rs 44,990. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is likely coming with a 50MP camera system

The 2023 Neo QLED lineup can be purchased at Samsung offline authorized stores and online stores across India.

Samsung Neo QLED TV 2023 range specs and features

There are three models in the latest 4K and 8K Neo QLED TV lineup. The Neo QLED QN95C, QN90C, and QN85C are all 4K models, whereas, the QN990C, QN900C, QN800C, and QN700C are new 8K models.

The top-of-the-line 8K models come with a slew of features such as an IoT hub, IoT-enabled sensors, PANTONE validation, Dolby Atmos speaker setup, and more.

The lineup packs Ssmsung’s Neural Quantum Processor technology Pro and has up to 4000 nits of brightness. The screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The 4K TVs come with a 144Hz refresh rate and have features like Game Bar, and MiniMap Zoom, and have up to 2000 nits of brightness.

Developing…