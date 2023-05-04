comscore
News

Samsung launches 2023 Neo QLED TVs in India: Price, specs, availability

News

Samsung's top-of-the-line 8K Neo QLED TV comes with a host of added features such as IoT-enabled sensors, PANTONE validation, Dolby Atmos speaker setup, and more.

Highlights

  • Samsung launched a new range of Neo QLED TVs in India.
  • Samsung Neo QLED 8K is the top-of-the-line TV with a host of features.
  • The 2023 range of Samsung Neo QLED starts at 1,41,990.
Samsung Neo QLED 2023 4

Samsung on Thursday launched the all-new Neo QLED TV lineup in India. The 2023 Neo QLED TVs range includes 8K as well as 4K TVs starting at Rs 1,41,990. Some of the highlights of the TVs include IoT-enabled sensors, PANTONE validation, Game bar, Minimap, and more. Also Read - 45 percent of smartphones sold in India in last three months are 5G

Samsung Neo QLED TV 2023 range price, offers, and availability

The Samsung Neo QLED TV range comprises several models. There are a few 4K models and a few 8k TVs. The former TVs are priced starting at Rs 1,41,990 onwards, whereas, the 8K lineup starts at Rs 3,14,990. Also Read - Samsung to launch 2023 Neo QLED TV lineup today: Here's how to watch the Live launch

Those who purchase the new TVs before May 25 will get a free Samsung HW-Q990 soundbar worth Rs 99,990. Select Neo QLED 8K TV buyers will get a Samsung Soundbar HW-Q800 soundbar worth Rs 44,990. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is likely coming with a 50MP camera system

The 2023 Neo QLED lineup can be purchased at Samsung offline authorized stores and online stores across India.

Samsung Neo QLED TV 2023 range specs and features

There are three models in the latest 4K and 8K Neo QLED TV lineup. The Neo QLED QN95C, QN90C, and QN85C are all 4K models, whereas, the QN990C, QN900C, QN800C, and QN700C are new 8K models.

The top-of-the-line 8K models come with a slew of features such as an IoT hub, IoT-enabled sensors, PANTONE validation, Dolby Atmos speaker setup, and more.

The lineup packs Ssmsung’s Neural Quantum Processor technology Pro and has up to 4000 nits of brightness. The screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The 4K TVs come with a 144Hz refresh rate and have features like Game Bar, and MiniMap Zoom, and have up to 2000 nits of brightness.

Developing…

  • Published Date: May 4, 2023 3:50 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Samsung unveils 2023 range of 8K and 4K Neo QLED TVs: All details here

45 percent of smartphones sold in India in last three months are 5G

Fortnite now available on Amazon Luna cloud gaming service

Google rolls out Passkeys to replace Passwords across Google accounts

You can try out this neat Google Chrome CAPTCHA bypass now!

Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

We will introduce a new category every six months: SPPL CEO

Best foldable smartphones you can buy in India right now

In talks with SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah

Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video