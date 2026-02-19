Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold users report inner display failing within days

Reports of display problems on the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold have started appearing online, only weeks after the phone went on sale in the US. A couple of early buyers have taken to Reddit to report problems with the inner foldable screen, with some claiming it stopped working within days. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 teased with new AI camera experience ahead of launch

The cases were first highlighted by users on Reddit and later picked up by outlets such as Android Headlines.

Two separate cases reported

In one instance, a Reddit user said they had been using the Galaxy Z TriFold for around a month and a half without any problems. According to the post, the inner display suddenly flashed green before turning black. A reboot temporarily fixed the issue, but the problem returned the next day. The user said that after a few restart attempts, the inner display stopped responding completely. Also Read: Thinking of switching from iPhone? Check these phones instead of iPhone 17 Pro

The user added that the phone had not been dropped or physically damaged. The first time the issue occurred, the device was reportedly just sitting open on a table.

In another case, a different Reddit user claimed the inner display failed after only five days of use. Instead of going black, the screen reportedly turned completely white and became unresponsive. The user claimed they could hear popping sound when folding or unfolding the device. They also noticed what looked like an air bubble forming under the inner screen.

Users say they did not damage the device

Both users said they handled the phone carefully. One mentioned that the device was used lightly and kept in normal temperature conditions. Neither of the users said the phone was dropped or physically damaged before the problem started.

For now, these seem to be individual incidents. Samsung has not issued any official statement, and there is no confirmation that the problem is affecting a larger number of Galaxy Z TriFold units.

Foldable devices pack more complex parts and layered display components than regular smartphones. Reports of inner screens failing within a few days are concerning, especially when the device is a premium one like the Galaxy Z TriFold.

It remains to be seen whether Samsung will address these cases publicly or handle them as standard warranty claims.