Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 may not sport S Pen slot: Check details here

Galaxy Z Fold5 will have a new hinge design that will minimize the crease, and a different internal arrangement, which wouldn’t allow for an S Pen slot.

  • The Galaxy Z Fold5 won’t have a built-in S Pen slot.
  • Z Fold5 is expected to launch in the second half of this year.
  • Galaxy Z Fold5, will reportedly feature a 108MP primary rear camera.
Samsung’s upcoming foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold5, won’t have a built-in S Pen slot. According to GSM Arena, Samsung considered adding a slot for the S Pen in the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold5 during the design phase but decided that it would make the device too thick. Meanwhile, Samsung is reportedly working on a thinner S Pen that won’t compromise the stylus experience and it could be available in time for the Galaxy Z Fold6. The upcoming Z Fold5 is expected to launch in the second half of this year.

Reportedly, the Galaxy Z Fold5 will have a new hinge design that will minimize the crease, and a different internal arrangement, which wouldn’t allow for an S Pen slot. Allegedly the company thought about making a slimmer S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold5 but decided that it would hinder the writing experience.

Galaxy Z Fold5, will reportedly feature a 108MP primary rear camera and in-built stylus pen (S Pen) slot. The 108MP main camera is likely to make the device a bit heavier which will make it weigh around 275 grams, for comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 weighs 263 grams.

The main camera will be accompanied by a 64MP camera with 2x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. Moreover, the new phone is expected to come with a dedicated slot for the S-Pen, the report said. Meanwhile, it was reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is likely to feature a “droplet” style hinge that would likely lessen its display crease.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the tech giant internally refers to the design as a “dumbbell” hinge.

  • Published Date: February 22, 2023 11:34 AM IST
