Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Attention, smartphone users! the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is going on with massive discounts on smartphones including foldable phones. If you’re planning to buy a premium foldable smartphone from top brands like Samsung or Motorola, now is the perfect time as Amazon is offering exclusive deals on foldable phones. In addition to discounts, Amazon India is also offering up to 10 percent instant discount on payments made via SBI banking cards. Check out the top deals here:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is a strong performer with blazing speed and the best software generation. With its 6.2-inch cover screen, and 7.6-inch main Screen, lets you really get into the zone. The phone is built on the Samsung Flex Hinge, the Galaxy Z Fold5 has a more streamlined design that makes it lighter and simpler to fold flat while still having IPX8 water resistance. In order to reduce the overall thickness of the screen while eliminating the space between the screen’s two sides, Samsung has achieved a welcome improvement. Its folding nature allows for a variety of uses, including larger tablet-like work and multimedia experiences, simpler multitasking, and the ability to run multiple programs simultaneously. Get this incredible smartphone at a price of Rs 99,999.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G was the first foldable device made by the company. The phone has a 7.85-inch touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate (FHD+). A MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ octa-core processor for your ultra-high gaming sessions. It also has a 5,000mAh battery and it runs the Android 13 operating system. The device features three cameras in total on the back: a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel camera, and a 13-megapixel camera for clicking lively pictures. This foldable smartphone packs 256GB of inbuilt storage and is available in black and white colours. Get this ultimate smartphone at a price of Rs 78,499.

Motorola Razr 40 would be the perfect choice for you if you are looking for a foldable phone at a comparatively reasonable price. The smartphone has a 6.90-inch touchscreen primary display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display is covered in Gorilla Glass for safety purposes. A 1.50-inch touchscreen serves as the device’s additional display with 8GB RAM capacity. The Motorola Razr 40 has a 4,200mAh battery and runs Android 13. In terms of cameras, it has a dual camera on the back that, includes a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel camera. It comes with a single front camera arrangement with a 32-megapixel sensor for clicking beautiful selfies. You can buy this foldable phone at a discounted price of Rs 49,999.