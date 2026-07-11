Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra prices leak ahead of July 22 launch: Here's what we know

Samsung is expected to unveil its next foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, but ahead of the official announcement, a fresh leak has revealed what buyers in the US may have to pay. The leak not only hints at higher prices for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup but also suggests that Samsung is preparing a new wider foldable model alongside upgrades to Galaxy AI. Also Read: Google just started selling Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, and nobody saw it coming

According to reports from Korean publication SE Daily, Samsung is still finalising the pricing of its upcoming foldables. Even so, the latest leak gives a fairly detailed look at what the company is reportedly planning. Also Read: 6 best wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000 with ANC: OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, more

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra may cross the $2,000 mark

If the latest leak turns out to be accurate, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with 256GB storage could be priced at $2,099 in the US. That is around $100 more than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which debuted at $1,999. Reports suggest the increase is largely due to rising memory component costs.

Samsung is also said to be working on another foldable, currently being referred to as the Galaxy Z Wide Fold. The device is expected to start at $1,899 for the 256GB variant. Unlike the regular Fold, this version is expected to come with a wider 4:3 inner display.

A separate leak from Europe also hints at similar pricing. According to those reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could start at €2,199 for the 256GB model, while the 512GB and 1TB variants may be priced at €2,399 and €2,799, respectively. The wider Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to start at €1,999, with higher storage variants expected at €2,199 and €2,599.

AI upgrades expected out of the box

The new foldables are also expected to bring software upgrades. Reports suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Wide Fold could be among the first Samsung phones to ship with One UI 9 based on Android, along with Google’s new Gemini Intelligence features.

Instead of switching between multiple apps yourself, you may be able to give Gemini a single command and let it handle the rest.

Expected specifications

Leaks suggest both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. The regular Fold is expected to pack a 4,800mAh battery and feature two 50MP rear cameras.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is also expected to get a bigger 5,000mAh battery. On the camera side, it could feature a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

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Reports also suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could get a 5.4-inch cover display along with a 7.8-inch foldable inner screen. The Ultra model isn’t expected to be very different in terms of the overall hardware, but Samsung may reserve the better camera setup for it. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is also expected to arrive alongside the Fold series. If the leaks are accurate, North America could get the Snapdragon version, while Samsung may continue shipping an Exynos variant in some other markets.