Samsung has announced the launch of its new Galaxy SmartTag2 in India. The newly launched smart tag is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, which was launched in 2021. Galaxy SmartTag2 brings enhancements to the Galaxy SmartTag line with upgraded design and new use cases. The newly launched smart tag now comes with Lost Mode, which allows users to input their contact information via a message, which can be scanned by anyone to see the owners’ message and contact information. The Lost Mode works with any mobile device with an NFC reader and web browser. In addition to this, the Galaxy SmartTag2 now provides an improved Compass View feature by providing arrows to show the direction and distance of the Galaxy SmartTag2 in relation to the user.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 India price and availability

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 is available in white and black colours and priced at Rs 2,799 in India.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 comes with Bluetooth v5.3 and a range of up to 120m. The newly launched smart tag also comes with Ultra Wideband capabilities and can last for 500 days on normal mode and up to 700 days on Power Saving Mode as per the company’s claim. The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 is compatible with Galaxy devices (smartphones, tablets) with Android OS 9 (P OS) or higher and UWB-enabled Galaxy devices including Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold2, Z Fold3, Z Fold4 and Z Fold5 for UWB features.

The Galaxy SmartTag2 has a compact size and ring-shaped design. It has a large metal loop to enhance product durability and can support accessories such as clips and keyrings. It is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance.

Coming to its security features, the device’s location is only to be made available with the user’s permission. Furthermore, disabling Lost Mode immediately hides the owners’ contact information and deletes the message left by the owner from the device.

For Samsung Galaxy users, SmartThings Find can also provide security through its “Unknown tag alerts” feature. This feature alerts users of any unauthorized tracking by sending them a notification if SmartThings Find detects an unknown SmartTag following them.

Galaxy SmartTag2 also works with SmartThings Station, which serves as an always-at-home device scanner. It helps users keep track of valuables that have a SmartTag attached and alerts users a tagged item moves too far from the SmartThings Station.