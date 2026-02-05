Samsung Galaxy S26 Series may introduce new on-device AI image generator

Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy S26-series later this month, and several leaks and rumors pointing toward possible features of the upcoming device. Reportedly, Samsung is planning to introduce a new AI- based image generation to the Galaxy S26 series to focus on privacy and performance, while maintaining on-device image creation.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Timeline and Models

Samsung might unveil its highly-anticipated series at the Galaxy Unpacked event in the 4th week of February. The tech giant could unveil three devices, including Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. While the company has not officially announced the launch date of the phones, leaks and rumors to be available in March swirling you. There have been leaks that the phones may be made available in March. A number of features of the devices have already leaked into the internet even before the official announcement.

Samsung to collaborate with Nota AI

A notable tipster has also stated that Samsung is collaborating with South Korea-based Nota AI in order to create another image generator using AI called EdgeFusion. This is claimed to be the feature that is tailored to the Galaxy S26 line. EdgeFusion is supposed to produce images immediately on the device by text prompts.

Speed is the key feature of EdgeFusion. The capability is said to deliver images within less than a second without using cloud servers. Samsung tries to minimize the latency and enhance user experience by performing data processing on a phone.

Samsung is also allegedly driving harder with on-device AI capabilities with the Galaxy S26. On- device computing minimizes the relevance of internet connectivity and minimizes reliance on cloud based services. This will also aid in enhancing privacy of data as the input of users and the content created remain in the device. Image generation and photo enhancement are some of the expected creative activities that EdgeFusion should assist with.

Samsung, together with AI upgrades, has also hinted at a new privacy screen to future Galaxy products. This element will minimize shoulder surfing because it merely shows the display to the individual facing the display fully. Individuals perusing the screen at the sides might fail to read well.

On-Device AI Processing and Privacy

The privacy screen functionality of Samsung will provide custom controls. Users can possibly decide on when the feature will work, and which applications it should work with. It will provide the users with increased autonomy concerning their privacy when using sensitive applications in a shared environment.

Samsung seemingly is working towards integrating AI performance on the device with user data security, which comes with a more intelligent and safer smartphone experience.