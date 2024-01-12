Google to support more real-money gaming apps in India

Google Play Store update: Google today announced that it will extend the grace period for pilot real-money gaming (RMG) in the country to June 2024. The company began onboarding a wider range of real-money gaming apps in select markets with pre-existing licensing frameworks back in 2021. As a part of the pilot program, the company began supporting Rummy and Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) in India. Now, owing to the growing demand, the company has decided to extend this pilot program until June 30, 2024.

What is Google saying?

“For developers in the Google Play Pilot Program for distributing DFS and Rummy apps to users in India, we are extending the grace period for pilot apps to remain on Google Play until June 30, 2024, when the new policy will take effect,” Karan Gambhir, Google’s Director for Global Trust and Safety Partnerships wrote in a blog post.

“After that time, developers can distribute RMG apps on Google Play to users in India, beyond DFS and Rummy, in compliance with local laws and our updated policy,” he added.

The Google executive also said the company will not only make this expanded RMG support available to developers in India starting June 2024, but it will also be doing the same for developers in Mexico and Brazil. It will provide this expanded support for pilot real-money gaming apps to users in more countries in the future.

What has Google been doing so far?

Last year, Google provided a grace period to existing pilot apps to remain on Play Store until January 15, 2024.

Google says this new approach will provide new business opportunities to developers globally while continuing to prioritise user safety. It is worth noting that Google Play’s existing developer policies supporting user safety features, such as age-gating to limit RMG experiences to adults and requiring developers use geo-gating to offer RMG apps only where legal, will remain unchanged.