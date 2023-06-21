Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets Red, Blue colour variants in India

Samsung today introduced two new special edition variants of its flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G smartphone. The company today announced that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G will now be available in India in Red and Sky Blue colour variants. Also Read - Samsung smartphones to soon get Android 14-based One UI 6.0: Check if your phone is eligible

The announcement was made by the company via its official social media handles. Take a peek at the two newly inducted colour variants of the Galaxy S23 Ultra: Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F54 5G goes on sale in India: Check price, top offers, deals

It is worth noting that these two colour variants join the Lime and Graphite special edition variants of the Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G smartphone in India. These four colour variants are available in India exclusively via Samsung India’s official website in the country and its offline stores. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is also available in Green, Phantom Black and Cream colour variants in India. These variants are sold Amazon, Flipkart and offline stores in addition to being available on Samsung India’s website.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra India price

As far as the pricing is concerned, the pricing of the special edition versions of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the same as their regular variants. The 12+256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra costs Rs 1,24,999 in India. On the other hand, the 12+512GB and the 12+1TB variants are priced at Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,54,999 in the country respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications/h2>

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space. It runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

Coming to the camera, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sports a quad camera setup consisting of a 200MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and two 10MP sensors with telephoto lenses. On the front, the phone has a 12MP camera for selfies and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging technology.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ships with an S Pen stylus and the phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.