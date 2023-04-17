Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launched with 6000mAh battery, Exynos chip

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is launching in India as the company’s latest affordable 5G phone. The new M14 5G is a new addition to Samsung’s ultra-affordable Galaxy M series, which is famous for its big batteries. Following the tradition, the new Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, too, comes with a capacious 6000mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to two days on a single charge. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M14 5G with 6000mAh battery to launch on April 17

The claim made by Samsung makes sense considering the phone is not too demanding in terms of hardware. Except for a 5G chip, the rest of the specifications of the Galaxy M14 5G should be good enough for anyone looking for a low-budget phone. Samsung has used an Exynos 1330 processor, which is based on the 5nm fabrication process. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M14 5G debuts with Exynos 1330 and 6,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G comes at a price of Rs 13,490 for the base variant, which offers 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is a higher storage version that costs Rs 14,990 and offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Remember that these are introductory prices, which means you will have to shell out more after the offer ends. Samsung has not said when the offer will end. The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G will be available in a sale atarting at 12 pm on April 21 through Amazon store and Samsung’s online store. There is no information on whether or not the phone will be available offline.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD panel featuring a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz. It uses a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection and right on top is a small notch, inside which you get a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Powering the phone is an Exynos 1330 processor with up to 6GB of RAM. There is support for a microSD card slot, which will let you add more storage in case 128GB is not enough for you. There is also support for expanding the RAM virtually.

On the back of the Galaxy M14 5G, there is a combination of three cameras, including a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. You get 6000mAh battery on the Galaxy M14 5G and it charges at up to 25W, but the company is not bundling the charger in the phone box. There is a USB-C cable a part of the package, so if you do not have a compatible charger, you may have to pay extra.