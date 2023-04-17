Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launch in India likely in April-end

Samsung may be planning to launch a new F-series phone in India toward the end of April. Time and again, a Galaxy F54 5G smartphone has cropped up, hinting that the launch may happen sooner or later. The phone with the model number SM-M546B/DS has seemingly appeared in certification filings but its listings on official support pages in Bangladesh, India, and Levant.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the launch of the Galaxy F54 5G in India may take place at the end of this month. It also shares some specifications of the phone. You can expect the Galaxy F54 5G to come with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It may rock an Exynos 1380 chipset with an LPDDR4X RAM, the size of which is not clear. There may be UFS 2.2 storage alongside support for a microSD card. It may use a 6000mAh battery with support for 25W Samsung fast charging, although whether or not the charger will be bundled is unclear.

#Samsung to launch Galaxy F54 5G in last week of April in India Specs

6.7" FHD+ sAMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla glass 5

Exynos 1380

LPDDR4X UFS 2.2

Android 13

108MP OIS+8MP+2MP rear

32MP front

6000mAh battery 25 watt charging

8.4mm thick

199 gram

WiFi 6

BT5.3

USB 2.0 pic.twitter.com/BycsvAOXpD — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 13, 2023

Other specifications of the Galaxy F54 5G include support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. On the back of the phone, you may find a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There may be a 32-megapixel camera on the front of the phone for selfies and video calls.

Design-wise, the Galaxy F54 5G is very much similar to the new crop of Galaxy phones across price ranges. The design first introduced on the Galaxy S23 series is now percolating to lower-range phones such as Galaxy A54 5G. Obviously, there would be a change in the material of the phone. For instance, there may be a plastic frame instead of metal.

Samsung has not said a word yet but considering the phone is available on its support website, you should expect an announcement soon.