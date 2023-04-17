comscore
News

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launch in India likely in April-end

Mobiles

According to a new report, the launch of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F54 5G in India may take place at the end of this month.

galaxyf545gleak

Samsung may be planning to launch a new F-series phone in India toward the end of April. Time and again, a Galaxy F54 5G smartphone has cropped up, hinting that the launch may happen sooner or later. The phone with the model number SM-M546B/DS has seemingly appeared in certification filings but its listings on official support pages in Bangladesh, India, and Levant.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the launch of the Galaxy F54 5G in India may take place at the end of this month. It also shares some specifications of the phone. You can expect the Galaxy F54 5G to come with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It may rock an Exynos 1380 chipset with an LPDDR4X RAM, the size of which is not clear. There may be UFS 2.2 storage alongside support for a microSD card. It may use a 6000mAh battery with support for 25W Samsung fast charging, although whether or not the charger will be bundled is unclear.

Other specifications of the Galaxy F54 5G include support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. On the back of the phone, you may find a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There may be a 32-megapixel camera on the front of the phone for selfies and video calls.

Design-wise, the Galaxy F54 5G is very much similar to the new crop of Galaxy phones across price ranges. The design first introduced on the Galaxy S23 series is now percolating to lower-range phones such as Galaxy A54 5G. Obviously, there would be a change in the material of the phone. For instance, there may be a plastic frame instead of metal.

Samsung has not said a word yet but considering the phone is available on its support website, you should expect an announcement soon.

  • Published Date: April 17, 2023 11:33 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launch in India likely in April-end

Apple CEO talks about India ahead of Apple Store launch in Mumbai, Delhi

Spotify to shut Heardle: Here's why

Snapchat signs deal with several music labels

Instagram brings 'trends' section to Reels

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

Related Topics

Latest Videos

YouTube is giving Premium subscribers 1080p Premium playback option

Tech Updates/ launch

YouTube is giving Premium subscribers 1080p Premium playback option
Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace, expands access to brand agencies

Tech Updates/ launch

Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace, expands access to brand agencies
What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?

Tech Updates/ launch

What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?
Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model

Tech Updates/ launch

Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model