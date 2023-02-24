Samsung Exynos 1380 chipset with faster performance unveiled

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced its latest midrange chipset – the Exynos 1380. The Exynos 1380 is a 5nm chipset with four ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores clocked at 2.4GHz, four ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores clocked at 2GHz, and the Mali-G68 MP5 GPU clocked at 950MHz. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G design and specs surface before launch

"The octa-core CPU of the Exynos 1380 processor consists of four high-performance cores that enable fast app loading and multitasking – along with four power-efficient cores that drive long-lasting battery life. Furthermore, the advanced scheduler allocates tasks to appropriate CPU cores for fast and power-efficient computing. With the optimal balance to manage intensive and always-on tasks, the Exynos 1380 processor is designed to unlock new experiences, enhanced with 5G and AI technologies," the company said in a statement.

Equipped with the Arm Mali-G68 GPU that features five cores running at 950 MHz, the Exynos 1380 aims to offer powerful performance and steady 3D gaming experience. With its enhanced performance and the advanced API supports, the Exynos 1380 offers users a new kind of gameplay experience based on augmented reality, the company claims.

The Exynos 1380 is designed to enable new mobile experiences with an AI engine featuring an enhanced NPU that supports up to 4.9 trillion operations per second. With the on-device AI capabilities, the Exynos 1380 aims to enable new and smarter mobile experiences such as advanced language recognition for voice assistance. Notably, the Exynos 1380 with NPU enables multiple object recognition in the image to enhance the quality of each object.

In addition, the Exynos 1380 features the advanced Triple Image Signal Processor (ISP). The ISP offers flagship-level camera features including up to 200MP image sensor support, zero shutter-lag at up to 64MP, High Dynamic Range, and Electronic Image Stabilization. The Exynos 1380 can recognize various objects to provide optimal image processing of each object, resulting in great photo quality.