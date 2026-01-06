Samsung Display Shows Crease-Free Foldable Screen at CES 2026 With In-Display Selfie Camera

Samsung is giving its all at CES 2026, with new Display showcased at the annual event. The special feature about this Display technology is it significantly reduces visible creases. This marks a major development in the field of foldable smartphone, giving tough competition to Apple. The showcased display offers a smooth and more seamless viewing experience. In addition, it is also equipped with the in-display selfie camera.

Samsung Crease-Free Foldable Screen

Samsung unveiled its crease-free foldable screen at CES 2026, which appears to minimize the crease commonly seen in foldable smartphones. The images shared of the foldable display highlights smooth continuous surface along with in-display camera technology. This will allow users to take selfies without any visual interruption.

Apple and Samsung Foldable Phones

As per latest leaks, Apple is expected to use this technology in its upcoming foldable iPhone, allowing users to experience crease-free screen on its first foldable device. Additionally, the same display will also be used by Samsung in its upcoming foldable phones. This upcoming device from Samsung is expected to be called Galaxy Wide Fold. Nevertheless, neither Apple nor Samsung has confirmed any news regarding their upcoming foldable devices.

Design

The recent CAD renders of the Apple’s iPhone Fold showcases thin bezels and curved corners. The rumored device is expected to feature a big display of 7.8-inch main foldable display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. If reports are to be believed, the device will be 9mm thick when folded and 4.5mm when unfolded.

Not only this, the upcoming Apple iPhone fold is expected to have dual rear camera in a pill-shaped module. It will also have dual selfie cameras with one on the cover display and other on the main foldable screen.

Foldable Smartphone Market

Foldable display is a crease-free smartphone feature that can be a game-changer to both Samsung and Apple. The existing foldable designs have a prominent hinge crease that currently can disrupt viewing and durability. Samsung Display can reduce this crease by making foldable devices more attractive to mainstream consumers. This technology in combination with under-the-hood cameras, thin-bezel and modern design could enable the next generation of foldables in 2026 and beyond.