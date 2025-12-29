Samsung CES 2026 Preview: Music Studio 5 & 7 Wi-Fi Speakers, Updated Q-Series Soundbars, and Upcoming Smart Home Audio

Samsung has stated that it will demonstrate its 2026 home audio at CES 2026 with smart and connected sound experiences. This will take place between January 6 and 9, 2026, in Las Vegas. As opposed to the past years when Samsung mainly displayed sound accessories of television sets, the company is currently diversifying its audio ecosystem with standalone speakers, which provide a more holistic smart home audio experience.

Music Studio 5 and 7 Wi-Fi Speaker

Samsung will be launching the Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7 Wi-Fi speakers as the hottest products in the line. These speakers are meant to give a powerful sound and, at the same time blend with the home interiors. They easily integrate with Samsung televisions and sound bars, however, they are also independent music systems to support basic audio requirements. It could be the listening of music in the background, or listening to the music intensively, these speakers all seek to offer effective versatility.

Major Differences between Music Studio 7 and Music Studio 5

The Music Studio 7 is designed with the purpose of the deeper sound experience. It has front and top-firing drivers which provide an expansive soundstage and it supports high-resolution audio. It is capable of wireless connection to Samsung TVs and soundbars to provide better stereo or surround sound with Q-Symphony technology. Music Studio 5 on the other hand is in gallery form with tight dimensions and is used when an individual needs balanced sound without the heavy weight of the speakers. The two models are compatible with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming, voice control, and integration with the SmartThings app.

Updated Q-Series Soundbars

Samsung will also launch its renewed Q-Series soundbars together with the new speakers. Its flagship HW-Q990H is equipped with Sound Elevation technology to have better dialogue and Auto Volume which adjusts sound on various content. Another product to be exhibited by Samsung will be the HW-QS90H which is an all in one soundbar that provides surround sound plus bass at the same time. Smart sensors automatically optimize audio, depending on the location, be it on a table, or processed on the wall to maximize sound in each installation.

What to Expect

Although Samsung did not release its price or availability, CES 2026 will give us a better idea about these new ground-breaking audio products. Samsung 2026 line of home audio products is set to transform the home audio experiences of both the tech lovers and audiophile segments with smart Wi-Fi speakers, updated soundbars and better connectivity.